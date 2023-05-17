Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Timothée Chalamet Was “Drawn” to Wonka Because It’s Intended for an “Uncynical Young Audience”

"This is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate"

Advertisement
Timothee Chalamet uncynical Wonka young audience Willy Wonka Gene Wilder Johnny Depp Paul King
Wonka (Warner Bros. Pictures)
May 17, 2023 | 11:50am ET

    Wonka, the Willy Wonka origin film starring Timothée Chalamet, is on the way, and in a new interview with Vogue, the 27-year-old actor has revealed the sentimental reason behind why he accepted the titular role.

    “To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy,” Chalamet explained. “That’s why I was drawn to it.”

    This isn’t the first time Chalamet has mentioned cynicism in regards to the role — speaking at CinemaCon last month, the actor explained that his version of Wonka will be “a Willy that’s full of joy and optimism,” and has a “desire to become the greatest chocolatier,” as opposed to Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp’s portrayals, which both show Wonka at a later, more complicated point in his story.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But even beyond the context of previous Wonka-inspired films, Chalamet explained to Vogue that this role, and his optimism delivering it, created a welcome contrast with the outside world. “In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate,” he said.

    Wonka was directed by Paul King (Paddington and Paddington 2), and is set to hit theaters on December 15th. Before Chalamet officially landed the part, Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling, and Ezra Miller were all in contention for the titular role.

    In the meantime, Chalamet is staying busy — in November, the second installment of the sci-fi epic series Dune is due to hit theaters. The actor will also be doing his own singing as Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic following the iconic singer-songwriter’s rise.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Disney Songs Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Every Disney Song, Ever

May 17, 2023

Fast X Review Vin Diesel

Fast X Seems Exhausted by Trying to Top Itself: Review

May 17, 2023

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise Jumps Off a Big Ass Mountain in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Watch

May 17, 2023

arnold schwarzenegger ill be back catchphrase stupid

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thought Terminator's "I'll Be Back" Catchphrase Was "Stupid"

May 16, 2023

tom hanks ai deepfake likeness

Tom Hanks Is Preparing to Protect His Likeness From AI Technology

May 16, 2023

David Bowie Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars: Motion Picture restored film Jeff Beck Ringo Starr

David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders from Mars: The Motion Picture Returning to Theaters

May 16, 2023

Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon Robert De Niro Leonardo DiCaprio

Martin Scorsese: "I Want to Tell Stories, and There's No More Time"

May 16, 2023

Most Traumatic Disney Scenes

The Disney Scenes That Traumatized Us

May 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Timothée Chalamet Was "Drawn" to Wonka Because It's Intended for an "Uncynical Young Audience"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter