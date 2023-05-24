Menu
Celebrities React to Death of Tina Turner

Billy Corgan, Bryan Adams, and many more took to social media

Tina Turner, photo by Philip Spittle
May 24, 2023 | 3:23pm ET

    Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner died on May 24th at the age of 83. Fellow musicians and fans alike took to social media for an outpouring of tribute posts, mourning the once-in-a-lifetime performer.

    Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan described Turner as “legendary,” while former tourmate Bryan Adams shared his condolences along with a photo of the two together: “I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends,” Adams wrote. “Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all.”

    See more celebrity reactions to Tina Turner’s death below.

