Celebrities React to Death of Tina Turner

Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner died on May 24th at the age of 83. Fellow musicians and fans alike took to social media for an outpouring of tribute posts, mourning the once-in-a-lifetime performer.

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan described Turner as “legendary,” while former tourmate Bryan Adams shared his condolences along with a photo of the two together: “I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends,” Adams wrote. “Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It’s Only Love and that’s all.”

RIP @tinaturner My condolences to Erwin and Tina's family. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of… pic.twitter.com/H8erckqpr8 Advertisement Related Video — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 24, 2023

RIP to the legendary Tina Turner pic.twitter.com/Pgh2pXbVn3 — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) May 24, 2023

RIP Tina. She was my moms hero, she was the ultimate superhero to me too. 🙏🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 24, 2023

I’m not gone lie, Tina turner passing touches my heart!

Ever since her biopic I felt I knew her. Such a strong woman with a story that taught & inspired so many♥️ — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) May 24, 2023

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023

My darling Tina Turner. I’ve been loving you so long. So much to thank you for. Love you eternally. Can’t believe this awful news. Can’t believe you are gone. Sx Advertisement — Garbage (@garbage) May 24, 2023

tina turner was proof that you should always keep going. never give up. the real fucking deal. bless her 💔🌹 — Bethany Cosentino (@BethanyCoast) May 24, 2023

My condolences to the Turner family rest in peace Tina Turner you will be missed pic.twitter.com/3vi2fWtF1k — Grandmaster Flash (@DJFlash4eva) May 24, 2023

The magnificent Tina Turner has left us. 💔 pic.twitter.com/0FW16o4kZC — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸☘️ (@MiaFarrow) May 24, 2023

Legends never die. They live on in our collective psyche forever. Thank you for enriching our lives, Tina. Rest in power… #tinaturner 1939-2023 pic.twitter.com/ODXWr0JlrP — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) May 24, 2023

And now, I am too. 😔 Some people just feel immortal. Or at least you pray they are. 💔#RIPTinaTurner https://t.co/KA8wlnBgLr — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 24, 2023

A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now,… Advertisement — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 24, 2023

An icon.

A trailblazer.

An inspiration to so many.

The Queen of Rock n Roll. Rest in Peace, Tina Turner. pic.twitter.com/Rk8AFZkKCA — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 24, 2023

TINA TURNER I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART. THE SONG THE BEST IS TRUE FOR YOU. GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/jNptclnbry — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 24, 2023

Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n’ roll Tina Turner. I’ve seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I’ve ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth. pic.twitter.com/VqlTjy1LUR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2023