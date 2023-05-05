TNGHT’s Lunice Announces New Album OPEN, Shares “No Commas”: Stream

TNGHT member Lunice has announced his sophomore album, OPEN, out June 23rd via LuckyMe. As a preview, the Montreal producer has shared the first single, “No Commas,” and its accompanying video.

OPEN is the follow-up to his 2017 solo debut, CCCLX, and each song on the album was created with the thought of how it would translate to live performances in mind. Collaborators include rappers and producers like Cali Cartier, Zach Zoya, Yuki Dreams Again, DAGr, Jay Centrury, Stargate, and DRTWRK.

Already a staple of Lunice’s live sets, “No Commas” is a slice of twisted, club-ready hip-hop, as Cali Cartier whisper-raps over thumping production punctuated by xylophone. In a statement, Lunice explained the process of making the song.

“This track is the result of multiple natural occurrences where the melody, drums, and vocal performance coincidentally fit with each other in the moment of creation without any prior motive behind it,” he said. “I find these instinctual moments of creativity beautiful and inspiring.”

Watch the Cameron Morse-directed video below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist.

As for TNGHT — Lunice’s duo with Hudson Mohawke — they last released the charity single “Brick Figures” in December 2021. The track followed “TUMS,” which itself marked their return from a two-year hiatus.

OPEN Artwork:

OPEN Tracklist:

01. YAYAYA (feat. Stargate)

02. Last Time (feat. Zach Zoya)

03. Red Congo

04. Walk (feat. Cali Cartier)

05. Winnebago (feat. DAGR)

06. Make Face

07. Open (feat. Yuki Dreams Again)

08. Life Happening

09. Rube Boii (feat. Drtwrk and Jay Century)

10. No Commas (feat. Cali Cartier)