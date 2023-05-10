Tom Holland Might Be a Mass Shooter in The Crowded Room Trailer: Watch

Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for its upcoming limited series The Crowded Room starring Tom Holland, set to premiere on June 9th.

The Crowded Room is told through a series of interviews between interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) and Danny Sullivan (Holland), a man who’s just been arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979.

“Sometimes I think that night marked me,” Danny says in a voiceover in the trailer. “Everything that came afterwards couldn’t be a coincidence, could it?” We then see vignettes of his troubled adolescence, including being taken in by a mysterious man who seems to want to protect Danny from relentless bullies. Rya thinks Danny might be innocent, but the “blank spots” in his memory leading up to the shooting aren’t doing him any favors.

The Crowded Room also stars Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger. The 10-episode series was created by Oscar-winning writer and produce Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella Man).

Holland is set to once again portray Peter Parker in the forthcoming Spider-Man 4, following 2021’s No Way Home. Last year, Seyfried donned a black turtleneck and red lipstick to portray the disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s limited series The Dropout.