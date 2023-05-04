Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tom Petty Receives Posthumous Doctorate of Music from University of Florida, Estate Establishes Music School Endowment

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's brother Bruce said "it was his life-long dream"

Advertisement
tom petty honorary music doctorate university of florida endowment
Tom Petty, photo by Philip Cosores
May 3, 2023 | 10:07pm ET

    Tom Petty has been posthumously recognized by the University of Florida with an honorary Doctor of Music degree, and to celebrate, the estate of the late Heartbreakers frontman announced an endowment to the school’s music program.

    Dr. Petty earned the academic distinction after UF’s board of trustees voted unanimously in 2021 to recognize the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who hailed from the same city that houses the university in Gainesville. His younger brother, Bruce Petty, was invited to accept the degree on his behalf at the spring commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 4th.

    “I don’t think anyone in our family, including him, thought that he would be linked with the University of Florida this way,” the junior Petty shared in a statement. “It’s such a powerful thing, it was his life-long dream, and I know he would just be over-the-top, crazy happy about it.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    UF School of Music director Kevin Orr added that they were “privileged to honor Tom Petty with an honorary doctorate degree in Music, celebrating not only his extraordinary achievements as an artist, but the ways in which his music has and continues to unite us as a community.” The “I Won’t Back Down” singer was previously awarded the university’s Distinguished Achievement Award in 2006.

    Meanwhile, Petty’s estate, in partnership with UF, unveiled The Tom Petty Endowment for Guitars & Innovation, which aims to support students enrolled in the Guitar and Music Business & Entrepreneurship programs at UF’s School of Music. The estate laid the foundation with a $100,000 donation, while interested parties are able to contribute to the endowment here.

    In conjunction with Tom Petty’s posthumous doctorate of music, the estate issued exclusive reprints of Shepard Fairey’s “An American Treasure” poster, while Gainesville’s Cade Museum will host a screening of Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free, the 2021 documentary centered on the making of his 1994 solo album Wildflowers, on the night of commencement.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snubs

The 23 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

May 3, 2023

siouxsie sioux first show 10 years video setlist watch alternative rock goth news music banshees

Siouxsie Sioux Is Still Goth as Ever at First Show in 10 Years: Video + Setlist

May 3, 2023

Nita Strauss 2023 tour

Nita Strauss Announces 2023 North American Solo Tour

May 3, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne: "I've Gotta Do More Gigs [Even] If I Have to Get Someone to Wheel Me Out There"

May 3, 2023

Pixies stop Google alarms Where Is My Mind?

"Stop!" Pixies Apologize for "Where Is My Mind?" Preemptively Turning Off Google Alarms

May 3, 2023

Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine React to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: "A Surprising Trajectory"

May 3, 2023

dawn fan chant

Fan Chant: DAWN Channels the "Power of Honesty" with "Dear My Light": Interview

May 3, 2023

bonnaroo superjam 2023 the what podcast

Breaking Down Bonnaroo's 2023 SuperJam: The What Podcast

May 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tom Petty Receives Posthumous Doctorate of Music from University of Florida, Estate Establishes Music School Endowment

Menu Shop Search Newsletter