Word on the cobblestone street is that Tom Waits is writing again, according to his longtime Irish music agent Paul Charles.

The news comes by way of Charles’ new memoir — though mentioned in the Irish Examiner — in which he reflects on his time spent working with Waits, as well as Van Morrison, and Richard Branson. In particular, Charles shared the news while reminiscing on the last performance Waits did in 2008 in Dublin, in a tent venue called the Rat Cellar.

“We all hope he will tour again. After he did the three nights in the Rat Cellar, he went home,” Charles writes. “He enjoyed the tour a lot, and the idea was to start writing. He did a bit of recording, and then he basically got distracted by the movie world for a while. The news is that he’s started writing again. We’ve all got our fingers crossed for another return visit.” A representative for Waits had no additional information or comment when contacted by Consequence.

Advertisement

Related Video

Waits’ cinematic distractions between 2008 and now include The Book of Eli, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Licorice Pizza, to name a few. He’s also lent his voice to The Simpsons and the AMC+ puppet series Ultra City Smiths.

His last studio album, Bad As Me, came out in 2011. Recently, his debut album, 1973’s Closing Time, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a 45 rpm vinyl reissue in black and clear variants.