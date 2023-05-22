Take TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Cover Story Home with Our Limited Edition Collector’s Box

Menu
tomorrow x together cover story box set for sale limited edition collectible
Consequence’s TOMORROW X TOGETHER Cover Story Box Set, photos courtesy of BIGHIT Music
Consequence Staff
May 22, 2023 | 7:47am ET

    TOMORROW X TOGETHER are the first K-pop group to grace the Consequence cover, and now we’re making it the first cover you can bring home in an exclusive box set. We’ve created an exclusive, limited-edition collector’s box that is the ultimate capsule of this incredible chapter of TXT’s career, and it’s available now on the Consequence Shop.

    The set includes six versions of Consequence’s first-ever print edition, featuring the TXT group cover image and five alternative covers of Soobin, Yeonjun, Boemgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai. Also inside this premium package are five photo prints, a bonus group shot, and a sticker sheet. It’s all housed in a high-quality custom magnetic box designed to be displayed alongside your favorite TOMORROW X TOGETHER albums.

    The print edition includes the full TOMORROW X TOGETHER: How K-Pop’s Lost Boys Found Themselves — and Global Stardom cover story, as well as individual member profiles. You’ll also get look back at archival content from the band’s time on Consequence over the years, like their December 2021 CoSigns interview and a special glimpse into their edition of Battle of the Bandmates. With over 40 pages of content, the magazine provides unique, engaging insights into TXT’s personal and professional lives as you delve into their stories of success.

    Available only while supplies last, Consequence’s TOMORROW X TOGETHER cover story collector’s box set is available now for $129.99, with shipping included for all domestic purchases. Place your pre-order now — products will begin shipping July 10th, 2023.

    Keep an eye out this week as the TXT fun continues with individual member profiles, and revisit the full cover story here.

    tomorrow x together cover story box set

