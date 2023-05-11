Letter from the Editor: The TOMORROW X TOGETHER Cover Story

Our latest Consequence cover story marks a major milestone: TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the five-member pop group out of South Korea, are the very first K-pop act on our cover. What’s more, we’ve created our very first printed edition as part of a limited edition box set, available now at the Consequence Shop.

I couldn’t be more excited to share this story with members of TXT’s fan base, MOA, who have been so lovely since the very first time I wrote about TXT a few years ago. In fact, TXT were the subjects of my very first on-camera interview for Consequence, an assignment I was so incredibly nervous to take on at the time. It felt like jumping into the deep end to log on and have Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai waiting on the other side.

Since then, I’ve gotten to know the members through plenty of interviews, and had the opportunity to connect with them about so many exciting chapters in their story before we finally met in person in Los Angeles during their 2022 “ACT: LOVESICK” tour (get tickets here). Now that TXT are gracing our cover, we here at Consequence are excited to share their story not just with longtime fans, but those who maybe aren’t yet familiar with the band.

The guys obviously have a very busy schedule, so I flew to Osaka, Japan to sit down with the members; as you’ll see in the story, TXT were generous with their time, thoughtful and present during our group and individual interviews, and truly stellar onstage.

Earlier this week, TXT touched down in America during their “ACT: SWEET TEMPTATION” world tour, and the cover story digs into their feelings about the ongoing trek, the lead-up to their headlining slot at Lollapalooza, their ever-evolving team dynamic, and so much more. Plus, next week, we’ll be rolling out separate profiles with the members that put the spotlight individually on Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai.

If you love the story as much as I do, you’ll also be able to order the special physical version of the cover — this is the only time we’ve ever created a physical zine for people to treasure. With the full cover, the individual profiles, and archival content from my interviews with the band leading up to now, along with exclusive photo prints and a sticker sheet, it’s a collectible time capsule of the band’s past few years.

Find the TOMORROW X TOGETHER cover story here, and check out the artwork and order the collector’s box below. Thank you all so very much for reading — but especially MOA.

— Mary Siroky

Associate Editor