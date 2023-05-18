Menu
All TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun Needs Are His Bandmates and MOA

"Nothing can compare to the happiness I feel on stage,” he says

taehyun solo cover header
TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
May 18, 2023 | 9:30am ET

    This week, coinciding with our TOMORROW X TOGETHER cover story, we’re shining individual spotlights on each member of the K-pop act. Revisit Soobin, Yeonjun, and Beomgyu‘s profiles before diving in with Taehyun today. Don’t forget to get your copy of the limited edition magazine collector’s box featuring six exclusive TXT covers and more, available for pre-order now at the Consequence Shop.

    If you’d asked Taehyun last year how he’d describe his relationship with his TOMORROW X TOGETHER bandmates, he probably would have referred to them as family. These days, though, he’s found a new way to categorize Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, and Hueningkai.

    “The phrase ‘team members’ is more precious to me right now,” he tells Consequence, seated for a one-on-one interview in Osaka, Japan. “It’s special itself.”

    Considering the sheer amount of time the five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER spend together, being as close as family would make sense — but to be a successful team requires a different kind of commitment.

    Although Taehyun is the second-youngest member of TXT, there’s a singular air of maturity about him. When in the room with his bandmates for a group interview, he’s able to track who is ready to answer a question with just one glance out of the corner of his eye — and, if he gets the sense that no one else has the desire to do so, he’s able to jump in. Throughout the days spent with TXT’s camp, there’s not a moment where Taehyun isn’t engaged with the people around him, whether it’s rehearsing introductory and closing comments, navigating lighting cues at the arena, or making the most of the interviews.

    TXT’s team dynamic is strong, but there’s still plenty of room for the members to explore and express their individuality. Quick-witted and thoughtful, Taehyun is also a superb performer, standing out with his athletic dancing and particular vocal gifts (look no further than the bridge of “Opening Sequence” for proof). When asked how he’d like to be described, Taehyun uses the phrase “never before seen character.” He wants to be unique; he wants to walk his own path — one he hopes will one day bring him to Switzerland to spend some downtime in the mountains.

    taehyun tomorrow x together cover

    TOMROROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

