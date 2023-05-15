Skate legend Tony Hawk has long been associated with alternative music via the soundtracks to his prolific video game franchise Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. For many young gamers in the ’90s and 2000s, these licensed soundtracks served as an introduction to rock, metal, and punk music that was sometimes too extreme or underground for the radio.

In his latter career, Hawk has embraced his cult rock hero status, hosting major bands at his Weekend Jam skate exhibition and recently joining Goldfinger onstage for the Pro Skater staple “Superman.” Now, Tony has teamed with an all-star backing band for a cover Nine Inch Nails’ “Wish” featuring current and former members of The Dillinger Escape Plan (Ben Weinman), The Bronx (Brad Magers), Every Time I Die (Ryan Leger), and more.

Curated via the YouTube channel Mikey and His Yuke, the cover is in the vein of the “Two Minutes to Midnight” Bedroom Covers series, with each musician contributing their part remotely along with Zoom-style webcam footage.

Hawk is on his skateboard for the song’s video, pushing around Los Angeles and Venice Beach as he lays down an undeniably strong vocal rendition of the industrial classic. Maybe he’s been practicing since the Goldfinger cover, because taking on Trent Reznor’s vocals is not easy.

Speaking of Reznor, the Nine Inch Nails mastermind makes a hilarious cameo in the YouTube clip when he nearly gets blasted as he crosses the street while Hawk blazes past — eliciting a flippant gesture from Trent.

“When this series began, I knew I wanted to cover this particular song,” wrote YouTuber Mikey in the video description. “I also knew that if we ever did, the lineup would have to be just right. I couldn’t be happier with the passion and energy that this crew brought and delivered. Much love to all involved.”

Watch Tony Hawk and company cover Nine Inch Nails’ “Wish” below.