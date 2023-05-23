Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Insists Drag Outfit “Had Nothing to Do with Florida”

Singer Maynard James Keenan made headlines, including right here at Consequence, for dressing in drag at Tool’s headlining performance at Welcome to Rockville on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Florida. Despite the show coming just days after Governor Ron DeSantis signed an anti-drag bill into law, the rock frontman insists his outfit “had nothing to do with Florida.”

As reported, Keenan wore a blond wig, exaggerated red lipstick, and prosthetic breasts during the festival gig. And while it wasn’t the first time the Tool vocalist dressed in drag onstage, the timing seemed to indicate a defiance against the new Florida law that restricts minors from attending drag shows (Welcome to Rockville is an all-ages event).

That all said, Keenan told The Messenger in a post-show interview, “I’ve been cross-dressing since long before these clickbait-junkie dupes were out of diapers… It’s pretty crazy the technology and the prosthetics nowadays, how they’ve come along, and I just was considering bringing the look back.”

He continued, “And that’s really all there is to it. I’m not a political fella — had nothing to do with Florida.”

While he may not have been making a political statement with his outfit, Keenan did condemn the new law, saying, “I think limiting people’s access to anything is absurd. Good parenting allows you to teach your kids how to be reasonable and reason and puzzle things out and decide for themselves what the fuck they wanna see or not wanna see.”

And if he was indeed in violation of the law, Keenan hasn’t heard from the authorities yet. “Nobody’s enforcing it,” he reasoned. “They just do that and they throw it out there to shore up their base for an election year.”

Asked whether he thought of himself as a member of the drag community, Keenan responded, “I guess so, yeah. On occasion, I am a drag queen; I’ve been a drag queen. I’m casual, so the hardcore people are going to dismiss me as being a tourist.”

As for his look at Welcome to Rockville, the rock legend quipped, “Let’s be honest, I’m 59. So [Sunday] night’s performance looked more like [Game of Thrones‘] Brienne of Tarth on her worst day.”

Keenan concluded, “People that want to express themselves in whatever fucking way they want to express themselves, as long as they’re not physically directly hurting someone? Yeah, go for it. I’m all for ya. If there’s any takeaway, it’s be yourself. Don’t be afraid to be yourself.”

See Heavy Consequence‘s exclusive photo gallery of Tool’s set at Welcome to Roccvkille below, and pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming festival appearances here.

Photo Gallery – Tool at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida (click to expand and scroll through):

