Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Challenges Florida’s Anti-Drag Law at Welcome to Rockville Fest: Photos

Governor Ron DeSantis just signed the new bill into law a few days earlier

Tool at Welcome to Rockville 2023
Tool at Welcome to Rockville 2023, photo by Amy Harris
May 22, 2023 | 12:03am ET

    Tool singer Maynard James Keenan performed in drag at the Welcome to Rockville festival Sunday night (May 21st) in Daytona Beach, Florida, in essence challenging a recent bill signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis just a few days ago.

    Heavy Consequence photographer Amy Harris captured photos of Tool’s headlining set (as seen in the gallery below) at the Florida fest, where the band played its first show of 2023. Keenan wore a blonde wig, exaggerated red lipstick, and prosthetic breasts during the performance.

    This past Wednesday (May 17th), DeSantis signed a series of bills targeted against drag shows and transgender rights. One bill in particular prevents minors from attending drag shows. Since Welcome to Rockville is an all-ages festival, Keenan was, essentially, in violation of the new law.

    As of now, Tool’s only other scheduled 2023 dates are at four more US festivals: Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio; Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky; Aftershock in Sacramento, California; and Power Trip in Indio, California. Tickets to those upcoming fests are available here.

    Stay tuned for Heavy Consequence‘s full coverage of the four-day Welcome to Rockville festival, which also featured sets by Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, and dozens more bands. In the meantime, see our photo gallery from Tool’s set below.

    Photo Gallery – Tool at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida (click to expand and scroll through):

