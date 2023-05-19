Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have officially announced their “Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour,” set to travel throughout the UK this fall. The outing will serve as a celebration of the married couple’s viral “Sunday Lunch” YouTube series.
While most of the dates have been posted for a while now, Toyah and Robert shared details of the tour in a new press release. “We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK,” stated Toyah. “This will be a rock show, with a full rock band — an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!”
The month-long tour kicks off September 30th in Wimborne, England, and runs through an October 29th in Birmingham, England. Tickets are available here.
Toyah turned 65 on Thursday (May 18th), an occasion Heavy Consequence celebrated with a list of the couple’s 10 best “Sunday Lunch” performances.
For the past three years, Toyah, a popular UK new wave singer in the ’80s, and Robert, the founding guitarist of legendary prog band King Crimson, have been entertaining millions on YouTube with their frisky covers of rock and metal songs each Sunday. The performances usually feature Toyah wearing a risqué outfit as she sings along to Robert’s guitar playing from the couple’s kitchen.
The tour will not only see the couple performing their favorite covers live, but also playing a few of Toyah’s hits, as well. See the dates and tour poster below, and revisit Toyah and Robert’s “Sunday Lunch” performances here.
Toyah and Robert’s “Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour” Dates:
09/30 – Wimborne, UK @ Tivoli
10/01 – Cheltenham, UK @ Town Hall
10/07 – Harrogate, UK @ Royal Hall
10/08 – Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse
10/09 – Manchester, UK @ Salford Lowry
10/14 – Worthing, UK @ Assembly Hall
10/16 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall
10/19 – Bury St Edmunds, UK @ Apex
10/20 – Basingstoke, UK @ Anvil
10/21 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
10/25 – Buxton, UK @ Opera House
10/26 – Shrewsbury, UK @ Theatre Severn
10/28 – Swansea, UK @ Grand Theatre
10/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall