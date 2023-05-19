Menu
Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp Officially Announce 2023 “Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour”

The married couple will celebrate their popular YouTube series with a month-long UK outing

Toyah and Robert UK Sunday Lunch tour
Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox
May 19, 2023 | 2:10pm ET

    Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have officially announced their “Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour,” set to travel throughout the UK this fall. The outing will serve as a celebration of the married couple’s viral “Sunday Lunch” YouTube series.

    While most of the dates have been posted for a while now, Toyah and Robert shared details of the tour in a new press release. “We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK,” stated Toyah. “This will be a rock show, with a full rock band — an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!”

    The month-long tour kicks off September 30th in Wimborne, England, and runs through an October 29th in Birmingham, England. Tickets are available here.

    Toyah turned 65 on Thursday (May 18th), an occasion Heavy Consequence celebrated with a list of the couple’s 10 best “Sunday Lunch” performances.

    Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox Best Videos
    Robert Fripp and Toyah’s 10 Best “Sunday Lunch” Performances

    For the past three years, Toyah, a popular UK new wave singer in the ’80s, and Robert, the founding guitarist of legendary prog band King Crimson, have been entertaining millions on YouTube with their frisky covers of rock and metal songs each Sunday. The performances usually feature Toyah wearing a risqué outfit as she sings along to Robert’s guitar playing from the couple’s kitchen.

    The tour will not only see the couple performing their favorite covers live, but also playing a few of Toyah’s hits, as well. See the dates and tour poster below, and revisit Toyah and Robert’s “Sunday Lunch” performances here.

    Toyah and Robert’s “Sunday Lunch Rock Party Tour” Dates:
    09/30 – Wimborne, UK @ Tivoli
    10/01 – Cheltenham, UK @ Town Hall
    10/07 – Harrogate, UK @ Royal Hall
    10/08 – Whitley Bay, UK @ Playhouse
    10/09 – Manchester, UK @ Salford Lowry
    10/14 – Worthing, UK @ Assembly Hall
    10/16 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall
    10/19 – Bury St Edmunds, UK @ Apex
    10/20 – Basingstoke, UK @ Anvil
    10/21 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
    10/25 – Buxton, UK @ Opera House
    10/26 – Shrewsbury, UK @ Theatre Severn
    10/28 – Swansea, UK @ Grand Theatre
    10/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

    Toyah and Robert Tour Poster

