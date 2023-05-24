Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Travis Van Winkle (You, Accepted) sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about FUBAR, the new Netflix series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and a cast of comedians that includes Fortune Feimster, Adam Pally, Jay Baruchel, and Scott Thompson.

The actor discusses the dysfunctional family of CIA agents that makes up the series, the more absurd parts of his character, and what it’s like to work with Schwarzenegger.

“I was on a very strict regiment because I had a couple shirtless scenes, and [Schwarzenegger] pulled me aside one day and he goes, ‘You’re ripped!'” he says. “I blacked out after that. I don’t remember anything that happened for the rest of the season because Arnold Schwarzenegger told me I was ripped.”

We also get to hear what his action-movie-walk-up song might be, singing a Gordon Lightfoot song in one of the episodes, and crying when Pearl Jam got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Van Winkle goes on to talk about his work building schools in impoverished countries, what got him into volunteering and service, and celebrating his 40th birthday by wrestling in Senegal.

Listen to Travis Van Winkle chat about FUBAR and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Also check out Schwarzenegger’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… for the action star’s take on his first TV series.

