Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are providing the music for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

Tony Hawk, of all people, was the first to leak Reznor and Ross’ involvement during a recent episode of his podcast. Ninja Turtles co-director Jeff Rowe subsequently confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much.”

Entitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the animated flick is produced and co-written by Seth Rogen, and features an all-star voice cast led by Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), John Cena (Rocksteady), and Rogen himself (Bebop). The titular turtles are voiced by Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael). The film is set to hit theaters on August 4th, 2023.

The Academy Award-winning composing duo of Reznor and Ross most recently scored Luca Guadagnino’s 2022 film Bones and All. They’re also confirmed to compose the music for David Fincher’s new film, The Killer.