triple j Uploads Like a Version Covers Archive to YouTube

Featuring performances from Tom Morello, Alex Turner, Spoon, Queens of the Stone Age, and Tegan and Sara

May 18, 2023 | 10:59am ET

    Australia’s triple j radio station has been running its weekly Like a Version cover series for nearly two decades, and now it’s bought an extensive archive of the performances to YouTube.

    Dating all the way back to 2004, the treasure trove features covers from the likes of Tom Morello, Arctic Monkeys vocalist Alex Turner, Spoon, Queens of the Stone Age, and Tegan and Sara, as well as Death Cab for Cutie, Regina Spektor, Yo La Tengo, Broken Social Scene, Bon Iver, and Ben Folds.

    The upload comes ahead of a fan-voted Hottest 100 countdown of the best Like a Version covers. Voting starts Tuesday, May 23rd, and runs through July 10th. Unfortunately, only performances broadcast up to November 30th, 2022 will be eligible, leaving out MUNA’s recent cover of Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

    See the full voting guidelines here. The Hottest 100 countdown will begin July 15th at noon AEST.

    Created in 2004 by Mel Bampton as part of the Mel in the Morning program, Like a Version has bounced around over the years before settling into its current Friday morning slot on The Breakfast Show. More than 850 covers have been performed for the series since then, and in just the past five years alone, stars ranging from Childish Gambino to Billie Eilish to Denzel Curry have graced the studio to showcase their artistic versatility.

    Check out the main Like a Version archives playlist below. You can also explore the covers broken out by year here.

