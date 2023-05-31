Just when you thought Turnstile couldn’t get any more, well, Turnstile, they’ve popped up in the newly released Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson with their new track, “Listening.” Stream it below.

Despite being attributed to the fictional band The Everything-You-Knows in the show credits, it’s undeniably Turnstile — though the track veers off their usual sonic path onto one more pop-punk. Brendan Yates’ vocals cooly coo over pogo-worthy instrumentation in the catchiest of ways, befitting of the school setting energy of the “Children’s Choir” sketch.

As Stereogum points out, the appearance doesn’t come out of nowhere. Robinson previously posted an Instagram Story of him attending a Turnstile concert, and they’ve been spotted in multiple photos together. Check out a few of those below.

The newest season of the Tim Robinson-led Netflix series debuted on May 30th, and has already proven it’s just as strange and chaotic as ever. Read our review here. As for Turnstile, they showed their appreciation for Taco Bell’s nacho fries by soundtracking a commercial with their song “Holiday.”

Turnstile will be on the road throughout the rest of 2023. In addition to appearances at Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock Festival, they will serve as the opener on the North American leg of Blink-182’s reunion tour. Grab your tickets here.

what the fuck tim robinson is at a turnstile concert pic.twitter.com/z4jQA4adA7 — jackal (@animejebbush) November 9, 2021

I love Tim Robinson and I love Turnstile pic.twitter.com/0BJTYVk6un — ava (@westcoastwinter) November 9, 2021