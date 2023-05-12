Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

U2 Confirm Dates for “Achtung Baby Live” Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas [Updated]

Taking place at Las Vegas' brand new $1.8 billion, 20,000-seat performance venue

Advertisement
U2, photo by Helena Christensen
U2, photo by Helena Christensen
May 12, 2023 | 10:18am ET

    U2 have confirmed the initial dates for their upcoming residency at the brand new Sphere in Las Vegas.

    The run of shows, titled “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere,” will take place beginning Friday, September 29th, 2023. Update: U2 have announced eight additional dates in December, bringing the total number of confirmed shows to 25. Check out the complete itinerary below.

    The dates mark U2’s first confirmed live performances in four years. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will not be participating in these shows as he takes time off to undergo and recuperate from surgery. In his place, Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton will be joined by drummer Bram van den Berg.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale for the eight December dates is ongoing through Monday, May 15th. The Verified Fan pre-sale will commence on Thursday, May 18th, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, May 19th via Ticketmaster. All-in tickets start at $140, and 60% of all seats will be priced under $300. In an effort to minimize resale and keep ticket prices low, GA floor tickets for will not be transferrable.

    Tickets to “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” are also available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The Sphere is a brand new $1.8 billion, 20,000-seat performance venue housed near The Venetian on the Vegas strip. It boasts 580,000 square feet of LED paneling, 170,000 ultra-directional speakers that utilize beamforming technology to deliver targeted audio to every seat in the venue, and a haptic flooring system, among many other high-tech features.

    Advertisement

    “U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level,” the band said in a statement. “That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ‘ZOO TV Tour’, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall.”

    U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere Dates:

    09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    11/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    12/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    12/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    12/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    12/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    12/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere
    12/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes tour 2023

Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

May 12, 2023

my morning jacket fall 2023 tour dates tickets

My Morning Jacket Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

May 11, 2023

The Drums "Plastic Envelope" "Protect Him Always" 2023 tour dates

The Drums Drop Two New Singles "Plastic Envelope" and "Protect Him Always": Stream

May 11, 2023

Beyonce tickets tour 2023 renaissance how to buy dates shows concert

Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour": How to Get Last-Minute Tickets

May 10, 2023

wolfmother 2023 tour

Wolfmother Announce 2023 Tour Dates

May 9, 2023

Chicago tickets 2023 tour live dates presale onsale seats schedule concert

How to Get Tickets to Chicago's 2023 Tour

May 9, 2023

Becky G tickets mi casa tu casa tour 2023 presale onsale dates live

How to Get Tickets to Becky G's 2023 Tour

May 9, 2023

pavement 2023 reunion tour dates new york tickets

Pavement Extend Reunion Tour with More New York Dates

May 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

U2 Confirm Dates for "Achtung Baby Live" Residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas [Updated]

Menu Shop Search Newsletter