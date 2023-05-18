Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

UK Lord Mayor Walks in to Metallica’s “Eye of the Beholder” at Inauguration Ceremony: Watch

"It's got a little build-up and then it's got a good beat, it's a great song"

Advertisement
metallica portsmouth mayor ceremony
Councillor Tom Coles (via BBC) and Metallica (photo by Raymond Ahner)
May 18, 2023 | 2:19pm ET

    The new lord mayor of Portsmouth in the UK took an unconventional approach to his inauguration ceremony, using the Metallica song “Eye of the Beholder” as his walk-in music.

    It was certainly a scene at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Tuesday (May 16th) when Lord Mayor Tom Coles walked to the podium with the …And Justice for All track blaring. The contrast of the ceremony’s pomp and circumstance with the rather brutal thrash number is sketch-comedy levels of absurd.

    Coles’ eccentricities didn’t stop there. During his speech, the new lord mayor recited a passage in the Star Trek language Klingon, garnering smiles from his colleagues. As for his motivations for the playing the metal song and speaking Klingon, Coles simply told the BBC that he went “with what he liked”.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “It went down well with the audience, I had a really good feedback,” he said, adding that he was “a big heavy metal fan.”

    Specifically talking about his use of of “Eye of the Beholder,” Coles explained, “It’s a good song to walk in to. It’s got a little build-up and then it’s got a good beat, it’s a great song.”

    Metallica in Amsterdam night 2 setlist
     Editor's Pick
    Metallica Play Second Show of “No Repeat” M72 World Tour: Video and Setlist

    Someone needs to make sure the new lord mayor gets VIP passes to Metallica’s ongoing “M72” world tour. The trek just kicked off and will run into 2024, and you can get tickets to the band’s upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Below you can watch the BBC clip of the lord mayor walking in to Metallica’s “Eye of the Beholder.”

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Deftones Self-Titled 20th Anniversary Vinyl and Merch

Deftones Celebrate Self-Titled Album's 20th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Vinyl and Merch

May 18, 2023

static dress courtney just relax

Static Dress Sign to Roadrunner Records, Share New Version of "Courtney, just relax": Stream

May 18, 2023

iron maiden legacy of the beast among the living

Iron Maiden Enlist Anthrax for "Among the Living" Event in Legacy of the Beast Mobile Game

May 18, 2023

mutoid man new album 2023

Mutoid Man Announce First Album in Six Years, Share "Call of the Void": Stream

May 18, 2023

yob elaborations of carbon reissue

YOB Announce Reissue of Debut Album Elaborations of Carbon: Stream

May 17, 2023

lucifer a coffin has no silver lining

Lucifer Unveil New Song "A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)": Stream

May 17, 2023

megadeth settle lawsuit copyright artwork

Megadeth Settle Copyright Lawsuit Over Cover Art for Latest Album

May 16, 2023

Ghost Iron Maiden cover

Ghost Unveil Cover of Iron Maiden's "Phantom of the Opera": Stream

May 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

UK Lord Mayor Walks in to Metallica's "Eye of the Beholder" at Inauguration Ceremony: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter