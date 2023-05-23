Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

11 Most Underrated Disney Movies

There are some unappreciated classics to discover within the Disney Vault

Advertisement
Underrated Disney Movies
Illustration by Steven Fiche
May 23, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    In the lead-up to the release of the live-action The Little Mermaid, Consequence will be looking back at the Disney Renaissance and how it shaped our culture. This time, we’re sharing the animated Disney movies we feel have been the most underrated over the years

    Each new Disney film is loaded with potential, and more often than not, they become revered by generations young and old. But a company with a bar as high as Disney’s can’t always provide box office smashes or garner critical acclaim, like the dull Home on the Range or the bloated Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Several Disney films are immediate successes, and some take several years to get their due. For every Snow White, The Little Mermaid, and Frozen, there are smaller, less ubiquitous titles that are nonetheless deserving of the same fandom and praise.

    That’s right, we’re talking about Disney’s hidden gems, the underappreciated marvels. Every era can’t be a “Renaissance,” but Disney has a habit of sneaking cinematic glory in the most unlikely stories. For starters, it’s worth noting that while many Disney films have been overlooked, panned, or otherwise forgotten, many have earned that status for a reason: We latch onto the stories that inspire us, and shrug off the ones that fail to reach us.

    Advertisement

    On the other hand, several films seemed destined for failure at the time, but have nonetheless become revered classics. As one example, 2000’s The Emperor’s New Groove was mired in production issues, rewrites, and delays, and despite its initial critical reception, it became beloved by many millennials and zoomers (this writer included). Essentially, it can’t be considered “underrated,” because its legacy and stature is generally renowned.

    But there are dozens of films that fall into a grey area, featuring characters and concepts that deserve a bit more credit than we’ve historically given. So take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of these underrated yet worthy titles.

    Paolo Ragusa

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Most Traumatic Disney Scenes

The Disney Scenes That Traumatized Us

May 16, 2023

Disney Live Action Adaptations Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Every Disney Live-Action Remake

May 15, 2023

best weed films all time greatest marijuana stoner movies

Top 25 Weed Movies That'll Leave You (Half) Baked

April 20, 2023

50 best weed albums greatest marijuana stoner all time

Top 50 Stoner Albums to Give You a Contact High

April 18, 2023

country's complicated relationship with weed marijuana music toby keith johnny cash merle hagggard kacey musgraves willie nelson

Country Music's Complicated Relationship with Weed in 10 Songs

April 17, 2023

History of the World Part II Guest Stars

History of the World, Part II: The 15 Best Guest Stars, Ranked

March 10, 2023

Anticipated Metal Hard Rock Albums 2023

20 Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023

January 26, 2023

most anticipated albums 2023

50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

January 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

11 Most Underrated Disney Movies

Menu Shop Search Newsletter