Water from Your Eyes Break Down New Album Everyone’s Crushed Track by Track: Exclusive

Track by Track is our recurring feature series in which artists guide readers through each song on their latest release. Today, our May 2023 CoSign Water from Your Eyes give us insight into their Matado Records debut, Everyone’s Crushed.

New York City-based indie duo Water from Your Eyes (Consequence‘s May CoSign!) have released their latest album, the excellent Everyone’s Crushed. A record defined by perfectly constructed contradictions, Everyone’s Crushed finds Nate Amos and Rachel Brown at their best.

The album’s nine songs are the product of Amos and Brown working closer together than ever before, and the result is noticeable. From its clear pop sensibilities to its creative, wild experimentation, each song brims with exciting ideas, subtle humor, and sheer personality.

“Some of the older albums, a handful of songs were done, lyrics and all, by the time we got together to work on it,” Amos told Consequence in our CoSign profile. “Whereas this time, I would finish the instrumentals and maybe have like a single lyric or just an idea of what the lyrics could be, and then Rachel would kind of take the reins from there.”

Over Amos’ unflinching compositions, Brown delivers abstract musings that are sometimes deadpan and at other times, starkly beautiful. They present a unique perspective, one that forgoes both pessimism and optimism outright.

“I also genuinely believe that there are no happy endings, there are only things that happen,” Brown explains. “I was at my parents’ house watching cable and there was a commercial that came on. I texted Nate that I wanted to write a song called ‘Buy My Product,’ and he texted me back that he had found an unused instrumental from months and months prior. This proves that there are perhaps happy-adjacent in-between moments after you’re born and before you die, which is probably the most you can hope for and what I plan on spending the rest of my life seeking out.”

Listen to Water from Your Eyes’ Everyone’s Crushed below, followed by Amos and Brown’s Track by Track breakdown of the record.

