Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Win a Copy of Wattstax: The Complete Concert 10xLP Vinyl Box Set

Including previously unreleased recordings from the iconic concert

Advertisement
Wattstax the complete concert vinyl box set giveaway
Wattstax: The Complete Concert
Consequence Staff
May 19, 2023 | 11:35am ET

    Earlier this year, Stax Records and Craft Recordings proudly issued Wattstax: The Complete Concert, a 10xLP set that captures the entirety of the legendary Wattstax Benefit Concert. Valued at $250, we’ve got three copies of this special package to give away to a few lucky winners.

    On August 20th, 1972, the now iconic Wattstax Benefit Concert went down at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. The event proved to be an impactful musical and community-driven protest against police brutality, racial discrimination, and overall injustice. Attended by over 100,000 people, it featured performances by some of the most popular artists of the time, like Isaac Hayes, The Staple Singers, Rufus Thomas, Carla Thomas, The Bar-Kays, and many more.

    It’s cultural significance was almost immediately cemented as the first vinyl pressing of the show sold over 500,000 copies and the story of the event went on to be the subject of the Golden Globe-nominated documentary Wattstax.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Now, the legacy continues. Wattstax: The Complete Concert, as the title implies, is an unabridged presentation of the event. Present are all the performances, speeches, stage banter and more. To accompany the audio recording of this historic concert, the package also comes with a full-color book that boasts an introduction by Wattstax creator Al Bell and essays by Rob Bowman and A. Scott Galloway.

    You can order and learn more about the illustrious 10xLP set of Wattstax: The Complete Concert here, where other new releases like Soul’d Out: The Complete Wattstax Collection are also available. You can also try your luck at grabbing one of three free copies below. Just fill out the widget for your chance to win.

    Wattstax: The Complete Concert 10-LP Box Set Giveaway

    Advertisement

    Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence, Craft Recordings, and Stax Records newsletters. 

    Wattstax: The Complete Concert Tracklist: 
    Side A
    01. Dale Warren & The Wattstax ’72 Orchestra – Salvation Symphony

    Side B
    01. Kim Weston – The Star Spangled Banner*
    02. Tommy Jacquette & Jesse Jackson – Opening announcements
    03. Kim Weston – Lift Every Voice and Sing
    04. Melvin Van Peebles – We’re here to consecrate, not desecrate

    Advertisement

    Side C
    01. The Staple Singers – Heavy Makes You Happy (Sha-Na-Boom-Boom)
    02. The Staple Singers – Are You Sure
    03. The Staple Singers – I Like the Things About Me
    04. The Staple Singers – Respect Yourself
    05. The Staple Singers – I’ll Take You There

    Side D

    01. Tommy Jacquette & Richard Roundtree – Wattstax Day proclamation
    02. Jimmy Jones – Somebody Bigger Than You and I
    03. Louise McCord – Better Get a Move On
    04. Deborah Manning – Precious Lord Take My Hand

    Side E
    01. Eric Mercury – I Shall Not Be Moved*
    02. Freddie Robinson – At the Drive-In*
    03. Lee Sain – Them Hot Pants
    04. Ernie Hines – What Would I Do*
    05. Little Sonny – Wade in the Water

    Advertisement

    Side F
    01. William Bell – I Forgot to Be Your Lover
    02. The Newcomers – Pin the Tail on the Donkey
    03. Eddie Floyd – Knock on Wood
    04. The Temprees – Explain It to Her Mama
    05. Frederick Knight – I’ve Been Lonely for So Long
    06. The Golden 13 – Old Time Religion

    Side G
    01. William Bell – Al Bell Award presentation
    02. The Rance Allen Group – Lying on the Truth
    03. The Rance Allen Group – Up Above My Head
    04. William Bell – David Porter introduction

    Side H
    01. The David Porter Show – Introduction
    02. David Porter – Ain’t That Loving You (For More Reasons Than One)
    03. David Porter – Can’t See You When I Want To
    04. David Porter – Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)

    Advertisement

    Side I
    01. William Bell – The Bar-Kays Introduction
    02. The Bar-Kays – Son of Shaft/Feel It
    03. The Bar-Kays – In the Hole
    04. The Bar-Kays – I Can’t Turn You Loose

    Side J
    01. William Bell – Tommy Tate introduction
    02. Tommy Tate – I Remember*
    03. William Bell – Please move back to the stands
    04. Tommy Tate – Help Me Love*
    05. Tommy Tate – School of Life*

    Side K
    01. William Bell & John Kasandra – Carla Thomas introduction
    02. Carla Thomas – Pick Up the Pieces
    03. Carla Thomas – I Like What You’re Doing (To Me)
    04. Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y
    05. Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz

    Advertisement

    Side L
    01. Carla Thomas – I Have a God Who Loves
    02. John KaSandra – Albert King introduction
    03. Albert King – Match Box Blues
    04. Albert King – Got to Be Some Changes Made
    05. Albert King – I’ll Play the Blues for You

    Side M
    01. Albert King – Killing Floor
    02. Albert King – Angel of Mercy
    03. John KaSandra – Rufus Thomas introduction
    04. John KaSandra & Rufus Thomas – Rufus Thomas entrance
    05. Rufus Thomas – The Breakdown
    06. John KaSandra & Rufus Thomas – Kindly go back to your seats

    Side N
    01. Rufus Thomas – Do the Funky Chicken
    02. Rufus Thomas – Do the Funky Penguin

    Side O
    01. Jesse Jackson – I am, somebody
    02. The Soul Children – I Don’t Know What This World Is Coming To
    03. The Soul Children – Hearsay
    04. John KaSandra, Fred Williamson & Jesse Jackson – Let us stand and raise our fists together

    Advertisement

    Side P
    01. Billy Eckstine – If I Can Help Somebody*
    02. Billy Eckstine – There is a curfew here

    Side Q
    01. Jesse Jackson – Isaac Hayes introduction
    02. Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft (Version 1)*
    03. Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft (Version 2)
    04. Isaac Hayes – Soulsville

    Side R
    01. Isaac Hayes – Never Can Say Goodbye
    02. Isaac Hayes – Part-Time Love
    03. Isaac Hayes – Your Love Is So Doggone Good

    Advertisement

    Side S
    01. Isaac Hayes – Ain’t No Sunshine/Lonely Avenue

    Side T
    01. Isaac Hayes – I Stand Accused
    02. Jesse Jackson – Let everybody stand and join hands
    03. Jimmy Jones – If I Had a Hammer

    * = Previously Unreleased

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Danny Wimmer Flyaway

Win a Flyaway Trip to Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life or Aftershock

March 30, 2023

Misfits contest

Win a Pair of Tickets to Any of The Original Misfits' 2023 Summer Concerts

March 24, 2023

misterwives contest giveaway out of your mind rage room rage cage video new york city

Win a Rage Room Experience with MisterWives to Celebrate New Single "Out Of Your Mind"

March 24, 2023

velvet underground LOADED (FULLY RE-LOADED EDITION) vinyl box set giveaway

Win The Velvet Underground's Loaded (Fully Re-Loaded Edition) Vinyl Box Set

March 23, 2023

echo book giveaway

Win a Copy of Echo, A New Compilation of Remarkable Show Flyers and Art From Higher Ground

March 20, 2023

reset concert series win tickets boygenius lcd soundsystem steve lacy

Win Tickets to boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy's Re:SET Concert Series in Your City

February 10, 2023

neil peart spirit of drumming scholarship enter

Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship Applications Now Open

January 31, 2023

xmas holiday giveaway

Enter the Consequence Shop's $200 Holiday Giveaway

December 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Win a Copy of Wattstax: The Complete Concert 10xLP Vinyl Box Set

Menu Shop Search Newsletter