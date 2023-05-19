Win a Copy of Wattstax: The Complete Concert 10xLP Vinyl Box Set

Earlier this year, Stax Records and Craft Recordings proudly issued Wattstax: The Complete Concert, a 10xLP set that captures the entirety of the legendary Wattstax Benefit Concert. Valued at $250, we’ve got three copies of this special package to give away to a few lucky winners.

On August 20th, 1972, the now iconic Wattstax Benefit Concert went down at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. The event proved to be an impactful musical and community-driven protest against police brutality, racial discrimination, and overall injustice. Attended by over 100,000 people, it featured performances by some of the most popular artists of the time, like Isaac Hayes, The Staple Singers, Rufus Thomas, Carla Thomas, The Bar-Kays, and many more.

It’s cultural significance was almost immediately cemented as the first vinyl pressing of the show sold over 500,000 copies and the story of the event went on to be the subject of the Golden Globe-nominated documentary Wattstax.

Advertisement

Related Video

Now, the legacy continues. Wattstax: The Complete Concert, as the title implies, is an unabridged presentation of the event. Present are all the performances, speeches, stage banter and more. To accompany the audio recording of this historic concert, the package also comes with a full-color book that boasts an introduction by Wattstax creator Al Bell and essays by Rob Bowman and A. Scott Galloway.

You can order and learn more about the illustrious 10xLP set of Wattstax: The Complete Concert here, where other new releases like Soul’d Out: The Complete Wattstax Collection are also available. You can also try your luck at grabbing one of three free copies below. Just fill out the widget for your chance to win.

Wattstax: The Complete Concert 10-LP Box Set Giveaway

Advertisement

Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence, Craft Recordings, and Stax Records newsletters.

Wattstax: The Complete Concert Tracklist:

Side A

01. Dale Warren & The Wattstax ’72 Orchestra – Salvation Symphony

Side B

01. Kim Weston – The Star Spangled Banner*

02. Tommy Jacquette & Jesse Jackson – Opening announcements

03. Kim Weston – Lift Every Voice and Sing

04. Melvin Van Peebles – We’re here to consecrate, not desecrate

Advertisement

Side C

01. The Staple Singers – Heavy Makes You Happy (Sha-Na-Boom-Boom)

02. The Staple Singers – Are You Sure

03. The Staple Singers – I Like the Things About Me

04. The Staple Singers – Respect Yourself

05. The Staple Singers – I’ll Take You There

Side D

01. Tommy Jacquette & Richard Roundtree – Wattstax Day proclamation

02. Jimmy Jones – Somebody Bigger Than You and I

03. Louise McCord – Better Get a Move On

04. Deborah Manning – Precious Lord Take My Hand

Side E

01. Eric Mercury – I Shall Not Be Moved*

02. Freddie Robinson – At the Drive-In*

03. Lee Sain – Them Hot Pants

04. Ernie Hines – What Would I Do*

05. Little Sonny – Wade in the Water

Advertisement

Side F

01. William Bell – I Forgot to Be Your Lover

02. The Newcomers – Pin the Tail on the Donkey

03. Eddie Floyd – Knock on Wood

04. The Temprees – Explain It to Her Mama

05. Frederick Knight – I’ve Been Lonely for So Long

06. The Golden 13 – Old Time Religion

Side G

01. William Bell – Al Bell Award presentation

02. The Rance Allen Group – Lying on the Truth

03. The Rance Allen Group – Up Above My Head

04. William Bell – David Porter introduction

Side H

01. The David Porter Show – Introduction

02. David Porter – Ain’t That Loving You (For More Reasons Than One)

03. David Porter – Can’t See You When I Want To

04. David Porter – Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)

Advertisement

Side I

01. William Bell – The Bar-Kays Introduction

02. The Bar-Kays – Son of Shaft/Feel It

03. The Bar-Kays – In the Hole

04. The Bar-Kays – I Can’t Turn You Loose

Side J

01. William Bell – Tommy Tate introduction

02. Tommy Tate – I Remember*

03. William Bell – Please move back to the stands

04. Tommy Tate – Help Me Love*

05. Tommy Tate – School of Life*

Side K

01. William Bell & John Kasandra – Carla Thomas introduction

02. Carla Thomas – Pick Up the Pieces

03. Carla Thomas – I Like What You’re Doing (To Me)

04. Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y

05. Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz

Advertisement

Side L

01. Carla Thomas – I Have a God Who Loves

02. John KaSandra – Albert King introduction

03. Albert King – Match Box Blues

04. Albert King – Got to Be Some Changes Made

05. Albert King – I’ll Play the Blues for You

Side M

01. Albert King – Killing Floor

02. Albert King – Angel of Mercy

03. John KaSandra – Rufus Thomas introduction

04. John KaSandra & Rufus Thomas – Rufus Thomas entrance

05. Rufus Thomas – The Breakdown

06. John KaSandra & Rufus Thomas – Kindly go back to your seats

Side N

01. Rufus Thomas – Do the Funky Chicken

02. Rufus Thomas – Do the Funky Penguin

Side O

01. Jesse Jackson – I am, somebody

02. The Soul Children – I Don’t Know What This World Is Coming To

03. The Soul Children – Hearsay

04. John KaSandra, Fred Williamson & Jesse Jackson – Let us stand and raise our fists together

Advertisement

Side P

01. Billy Eckstine – If I Can Help Somebody*

02. Billy Eckstine – There is a curfew here

Side Q

01. Jesse Jackson – Isaac Hayes introduction

02. Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft (Version 1)*

03. Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft (Version 2)

04. Isaac Hayes – Soulsville

Side R

01. Isaac Hayes – Never Can Say Goodbye

02. Isaac Hayes – Part-Time Love

03. Isaac Hayes – Your Love Is So Doggone Good

Advertisement

Side S

01. Isaac Hayes – Ain’t No Sunshine/Lonely Avenue

Side T

01. Isaac Hayes – I Stand Accused

02. Jesse Jackson – Let everybody stand and join hands

03. Jimmy Jones – If I Had a Hammer

* = Previously Unreleased