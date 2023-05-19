Win a Copy of Wattstax: The Complete Concert 10xLP Vinyl Box Set

Earlier this year, Stax Records and Craft Recordings proudly issued Wattstax: The Complete Concert, a 10xLP set that captures the entirety of the legendary Wattstax Benefit Concert. Valued at $250, we’ve got three copies of this special package to give away to a few lucky winners.
On August 20th, 1972, the now iconic Wattstax Benefit Concert went down at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California. The event proved to be an impactful musical and community-driven protest against police brutality, racial discrimination, and overall injustice. Attended by over 100,000 people, it featured performances by some of the most popular artists of the time, like Isaac Hayes, The Staple Singers, Rufus Thomas, Carla Thomas, The Bar-Kays, and many more.
It’s cultural significance was almost immediately cemented as the first vinyl pressing of the show sold over 500,000 copies and the story of the event went on to be the subject of the Golden Globe-nominated documentary Wattstax.
Now, the legacy continues. Wattstax: The Complete Concert, as the title implies, is an unabridged presentation of the event. Present are all the performances, speeches, stage banter and more. To accompany the audio recording of this historic concert, the package also comes with a full-color book that boasts an introduction by Wattstax creator Al Bell and essays by Rob Bowman and A. Scott Galloway.
You can order and learn more about the illustrious 10xLP set of Wattstax: The Complete Concert here, where other new releases like Soul'd Out: The Complete Wattstax Collection are also available.
Wattstax: The Complete Concert 10-LP Box Set Giveaway
Wattstax: The Complete Concert Tracklist:
Side A
01. Dale Warren & The Wattstax ’72 Orchestra – Salvation Symphony
Side B
01. Kim Weston – The Star Spangled Banner*
02. Tommy Jacquette & Jesse Jackson – Opening announcements
03. Kim Weston – Lift Every Voice and Sing
04. Melvin Van Peebles – We’re here to consecrate, not desecrate
Side C
01. The Staple Singers – Heavy Makes You Happy (Sha-Na-Boom-Boom)
02. The Staple Singers – Are You Sure
03. The Staple Singers – I Like the Things About Me
04. The Staple Singers – Respect Yourself
05. The Staple Singers – I’ll Take You There
Side D
01. Tommy Jacquette & Richard Roundtree – Wattstax Day proclamation
02. Jimmy Jones – Somebody Bigger Than You and I
03. Louise McCord – Better Get a Move On
04. Deborah Manning – Precious Lord Take My Hand
Side E
01. Eric Mercury – I Shall Not Be Moved*
02. Freddie Robinson – At the Drive-In*
03. Lee Sain – Them Hot Pants
04. Ernie Hines – What Would I Do*
05. Little Sonny – Wade in the Water
Side F
01. William Bell – I Forgot to Be Your Lover
02. The Newcomers – Pin the Tail on the Donkey
03. Eddie Floyd – Knock on Wood
04. The Temprees – Explain It to Her Mama
05. Frederick Knight – I’ve Been Lonely for So Long
06. The Golden 13 – Old Time Religion
Side G
01. William Bell – Al Bell Award presentation
02. The Rance Allen Group – Lying on the Truth
03. The Rance Allen Group – Up Above My Head
04. William Bell – David Porter introduction
Side H
01. The David Porter Show – Introduction
02. David Porter – Ain’t That Loving You (For More Reasons Than One)
03. David Porter – Can’t See You When I Want To
04. David Porter – Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)
Side I
01. William Bell – The Bar-Kays Introduction
02. The Bar-Kays – Son of Shaft/Feel It
03. The Bar-Kays – In the Hole
04. The Bar-Kays – I Can’t Turn You Loose
Side J
01. William Bell – Tommy Tate introduction
02. Tommy Tate – I Remember*
03. William Bell – Please move back to the stands
04. Tommy Tate – Help Me Love*
05. Tommy Tate – School of Life*
Side K
01. William Bell & John Kasandra – Carla Thomas introduction
02. Carla Thomas – Pick Up the Pieces
03. Carla Thomas – I Like What You’re Doing (To Me)
04. Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y
05. Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz
Side L
01. Carla Thomas – I Have a God Who Loves
02. John KaSandra – Albert King introduction
03. Albert King – Match Box Blues
04. Albert King – Got to Be Some Changes Made
05. Albert King – I’ll Play the Blues for You
Side M
01. Albert King – Killing Floor
02. Albert King – Angel of Mercy
03. John KaSandra – Rufus Thomas introduction
04. John KaSandra & Rufus Thomas – Rufus Thomas entrance
05. Rufus Thomas – The Breakdown
06. John KaSandra & Rufus Thomas – Kindly go back to your seats
Side N
01. Rufus Thomas – Do the Funky Chicken
02. Rufus Thomas – Do the Funky Penguin
Side O
01. Jesse Jackson – I am, somebody
02. The Soul Children – I Don’t Know What This World Is Coming To
03. The Soul Children – Hearsay
04. John KaSandra, Fred Williamson & Jesse Jackson – Let us stand and raise our fists together
Side P
01. Billy Eckstine – If I Can Help Somebody*
02. Billy Eckstine – There is a curfew here
Side Q
01. Jesse Jackson – Isaac Hayes introduction
02. Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft (Version 1)*
03. Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft (Version 2)
04. Isaac Hayes – Soulsville
Side R
01. Isaac Hayes – Never Can Say Goodbye
02. Isaac Hayes – Part-Time Love
03. Isaac Hayes – Your Love Is So Doggone Good
Side S
01. Isaac Hayes – Ain’t No Sunshine/Lonely Avenue
Side T
01. Isaac Hayes – I Stand Accused
02. Jesse Jackson – Let everybody stand and join hands
03. Jimmy Jones – If I Had a Hammer
* = Previously Unreleased