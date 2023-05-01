Natalie Mering is taking her glowing heart to more cities across the globe. Today, the Weyes Blood musician unveiled a new run of North American headlining shows, as well as tour dates in the UK and Europe, in support of And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her great album from last year.
A leg of North American shows begins in August, with a string of newly announced headlining dates taking place in between her opening slot supporting Beck and Phoenix’s own co-headlining tour. Update: Weyes Blood has announced a string of west coast dates in September, including a show at The Greek in Los Angeles with Perfume Genius. She’ll then return to Europe in October for even morning tour.
Tickets to Weyes Blood’s North American shows are also available via Stubhub, and tickets to her UK/European dates are available via Viagogo.
Weyes Blood 2023 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/21 – Sao Paolo, BR @ C6 Festival
05/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
05/30 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
06/01 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE (Sydney Opera House)
06/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Princess
06/04 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE (Sydney Opera House)
06/07 – Melbourne, AU @ RISING (The Forum)
06/08 – Melbourne, AU @ RISING (The Forum)
06/09 – Perth, WA @ The Rechabite ^
06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/24 – Bexhill-on-Sea, UK @ Colours Festival
06/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ ZOOM
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Fesitval
07/29 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *
08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
08/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
08/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
08/27 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *
09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
09/12 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/28 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek #
10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo
10/29 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
10/30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala la Paqui
10/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo
11/02 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
11/03 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/04 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/07 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
11/08 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel (Pitchfork Music Festival Paris)
11/09 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma
11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
11/12 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
11/13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo (Pitchfork Music Festival London)
11/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
* = w/ Beck and Phoenix
# = w/ Perfume Genius