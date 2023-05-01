Natalie Mering is taking her glowing heart to more cities across the globe. Today, the Weyes Blood musician unveiled a new run of North American headlining shows, as well as tour dates in the UK and Europe, in support of And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her great album from last year.

A leg of North American shows begins in August, with a string of newly announced headlining dates taking place in between her opening slot supporting Beck and Phoenix’s own co-headlining tour. Update: Weyes Blood has announced a string of west coast dates in September, including a show at The Greek in Los Angeles with Perfume Genius. She’ll then return to Europe in October for even morning tour.

Tickets to Weyes Blood’s North American shows are also available via Stubhub, and tickets to her UK/European dates are available via Viagogo.

Advertisement

Related Video

Revisit our conversation with Mering about And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow here.

Weyes Blood 2023 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/21 – Sao Paolo, BR @ C6 Festival

05/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

05/30 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

06/01 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE (Sydney Opera House)

06/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Princess

06/04 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE (Sydney Opera House)

06/07 – Melbourne, AU @ RISING (The Forum)

06/08 – Melbourne, AU @ RISING (The Forum)

06/09 – Perth, WA @ The Rechabite ^

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/24 – Bexhill-on-Sea, UK @ Colours Festival

06/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ ZOOM

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Fesitval

07/29 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

08/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

08/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/27 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

09/12 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

09/28 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek #

10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo

10/29 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

10/30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala la Paqui

10/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo

11/02 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

11/03 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/04 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/07 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

11/08 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel (Pitchfork Music Festival Paris)

11/09 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma

11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket

11/12 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

11/13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo (Pitchfork Music Festival London)

11/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

* = w/ Beck and Phoenix

# = w/ Perfume Genius