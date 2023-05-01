Menu
Weyes Blood Announces New Tour Dates in US and Europe [Updated]

Supporting her recent album And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Weyes Blood, photo by Neil Krug
May 1, 2023 | 1:23pm ET

    Natalie Mering is taking her glowing heart to more cities across the globe. Today, the Weyes Blood musician unveiled a new run of North American headlining shows, as well as tour dates in the UK and Europe, in support of And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her great album from last year.

    A leg of North American shows begins in August, with a string of newly announced headlining dates taking place in between her opening slot supporting Beck and Phoenix’s own co-headlining tour. Update: Weyes Blood has announced a string of west coast dates in September, including a show at The Greek in Los Angeles with Perfume Genius. She’ll then return to Europe in October for even morning tour.

    Tickets to Weyes Blood’s North American shows are also available via Stubhub, and tickets to her UK/European dates are available via Viagogo.

    Revisit our conversation with Mering about And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow here.

    Weyes Blood 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/21 – Sao Paolo, BR @ C6 Festival
    05/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
    05/30 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
    06/01 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE (Sydney Opera House)
    06/03 – Brisbane, AU @ Princess
    06/04 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid LIVE (Sydney Opera House)
    06/07 – Melbourne, AU @ RISING (The Forum)
    06/08 – Melbourne, AU @ RISING (The Forum)
    06/09 – Perth, WA @ The Rechabite ^
    06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/24 – Bexhill-on-Sea, UK @ Colours Festival
    06/27 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
    06/28 – Frankfurt, DE @ ZOOM
    06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Fesitval
    07/29 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
    08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *
    08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
    08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *
    08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
    08/23 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
    08/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    08/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    08/27 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
    08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    08/30 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *
    09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
    09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
    09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *
    09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
    09/12 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    09/14 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
    09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    09/28 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
    09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek #
    10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV – Lisboa ao Vivo
    10/29 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club
    10/30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala la Paqui
    10/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apollo
    11/02 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
    11/03 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    11/04 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
    11/07 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli
    11/08 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel (Pitchfork Music Festival Paris)
    11/09 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma
    11/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Old Fruitmarket
    11/12 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
    11/13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo (Pitchfork Music Festival London)
    11/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

    * = w/ Beck and Phoenix
    # = w/ Perfume Genius

