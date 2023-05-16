Willie Nelson Announces New Book Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs

Willie Nelson has taken a page from Bono’s book (pun intended) with Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs. The memoir, which breaks down 160 of the country legend’s compositions, is out October 31st via HarperCollins.

Nelson co-wrote Energy Follows Thought with David Ritz and Mickey Raphael. Alongside some never-before-seen photos of the artist, the book offers Nelson’s insights into songs from across his decades-long career, from the compositions he only got $50 for as a Nashville songwriter to the solo songs that have become classics. The project will delve into Willie’s Family and his relationships with Patsy Cline, Waylon Jennings, Ray Charles, Merle Haggard, Ray Price, and Dolly Parton, as well as his personal life. It follows Nelson’s 2016 offering Pretty Paper, also co-written with David Ritz, and marks his 10th book overall. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Nelson continues to be a music industry mainstay. Just last month, he celebrated his 90th birthday with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, and The Chicks for a concert that will be brought to the big screen in June. Days after dropping Energy Follows Thought, he’ll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His last musical offering, a duet with Billy Strings called “California Sober,” was even named Song of the Week.

This summer, Willie will take his Outlaw Music Festival on the road with artists like Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Margo Price, and The Avett Brothers. He’ll also host his annual 4th of July Picnic at the Q2 Stadium in Austin. Tickets to all of his upcoming shows are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.