Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert to Be Screened in Theaters

You only turn 90 once, and Willie Nelson is making the most of his milestone. Following his two-day birthday concert event earlier this year, the outlaw country legend is bringing it to the screen with Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a concert film hitting theaters on June 11th.

Long Story Short will compile highlights recorded live between April 29th and 30th at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The show featured a star-studded lineup of musical guests including Keith Richards, Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Dave Matthews, George Strait, Emmylou Harris, Chris Stapleton, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, and many, many more. Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson also took the stage for special tributes and presentations.

“Demand to attend this historic concert event was unprecedented,” said Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird Presents CEO Keith Wortman in a statement. “Willie wanted to make sure his 90th birthday party included and was accessible to all of his fans. This concert film release will allow everyone to join in and celebrate with Willie and an amazing line-up of superstar artists. We are thrilled to share this concert event with fans around the globe in such a unique and powerful way.”

The two-hour-plus film premieres in theaters on Sunday, June 11th, with special encore presentations on June 13th and 14th. Grab your tickets to a screening over at Nelson’s website, and check out a trailer below.

After wrapping up his Outlaw Music Festival Tour (tickets available here) later this year, Nelson is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this November.

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Photo Gallery (Click to Expand):

Beck, photo by Randall Michelson Margo Price, photo by Randall Michelson Norah Jones, photo by Randall Michelson Dave Matthews, photo by Randall Michelson Kris Kristofferson and Norah Jones, photo by Randall Michelson Kris Kristofferson and Norah Jones, photo by Randall Michelson Emmylou Harris, photo by Randall Michelson Willie Nelson, photo by Randall Michelson Willie Nelson, photo by Randall Michelson Willie Nelson and Keith Richards, photo by Randall Michelson Margo Price and Bob Weir, photo by Randall Michelson Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson, photo by Randall Michelson Shooter Jennings and Lukas Nelson, photo by Randall Michelson Keith Richards, photo by Randall Michelson Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson, photo by Randall Michelso Woody Harrelson and Willie Nelson, photo by Randall Michelson Miranda Lambert, photo by Jay Blakesberg Helen Mirren, photo by Joshua Timmermans Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson, photo by Joshua Timmermans Willie Nelson and George Strait, photo by Joshua Timmermans Kris Kristofferson and Rosanne Cash, photo by Joshua Timmermans George Strait and Willie Nelson, photo by Joshua Timmermans Willie Nelson, Stephen Stills, Lukas Nelson, and Neil Young, photo by Jay Blakesberg