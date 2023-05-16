Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert to Be Screened in Theaters

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will screen beginning in June

Advertisement
Willie Nelson and Keith Richards, photo by Randall Michelson
Follow
May 16, 2023 | 10:25am ET

    You only turn 90 once, and Willie Nelson is making the most of his milestone. Following his two-day birthday concert event earlier this year, the outlaw country legend is bringing it to the screen with Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a concert film hitting theaters on June 11th.

    Long Story Short will compile highlights recorded live between April 29th and 30th at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The show featured a star-studded lineup of musical guests including Keith Richards, Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Dave Matthews, George Strait, Emmylou Harris, Chris Stapleton, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, and many, many more. Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson also took the stage for special tributes and presentations.

    “Demand to attend this historic concert event was unprecedented,” said Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird Presents CEO Keith Wortman in a statement. “Willie wanted to make sure his 90th birthday party included and was accessible to all of his fans. This concert film release will allow everyone to join in and celebrate with Willie and an amazing line-up of superstar artists. We are thrilled to share this concert event with fans around the globe in such a unique and powerful way.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The two-hour-plus film premieres in theaters on Sunday, June 11th, with special encore presentations on June 13th and 14th. Grab your tickets to a screening over at Nelson’s website, and check out a trailer below.

    After wrapping up his Outlaw Music Festival Tour (tickets available here) later this year, Nelson is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this November.

    Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Photo Gallery (Click to Expand):

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

avatar way of water disney plus hbo max streaming news movie film sci fi fantasy james cameron

Avatar: The Way of Water to Stream on Both Disney+ and Max

May 15, 2023

Disney Live Action Adaptations Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Every Disney Live-Action Remake

May 15, 2023

superman legacy potential cast david corenswet nicholas hoult emma mackey

Superman: Legacy Cast Rumors Include David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Mackey, and Rachel Brosnahan

May 13, 2023

fast and furious 12 vin diesel quote

Vin Diesel Teases 12th Fast and Furious Movie

May 12, 2023

Jamie Foxx 2023

Jamie Foxx Out of the Hospital, Playing Pickleball

May 12, 2023

Michael J Fox Leonardo DiCaprio Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Rick Dalton scene retirement Parkinson's

Michael J. Fox Thought of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood When He Decided to Retire

May 12, 2023

blackberry-jay-baruchel

BlackBerry Review: A True-Life Cautionary Tale, Told in the Style of Succession

May 12, 2023

hypnotic-ben-affleck-2

Hypnotic Is a 2000s-Era Popcorn Flick, For Better and For Worse: Review

May 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Concert to Be Screened in Theaters

Menu Shop Search Newsletter