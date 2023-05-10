Wolfmother Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Wolfmother are heading out on tour in 2023. Andrew Stockdale and company have mapped out a new run of shows across North America set for this September and November.

Beginning September 14th in San Diego, Wolfmother’s first trek includes stops across the West Coast. The Australian rockers will pause following a Los Angeles show on September 29th before picking back up in Texas in November. After back-to-back-to-back gigs in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, the group will head east before concluding the tour November 29th in Chicago. The newly announced dates follow a European run taking place this summer; see the band’s full tour itinerary below.

Pre-sale tickets to Wolfmother’s 2023 tour go on sale Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ICONIC), while general on-sale begins Friday, May 12th via Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Wolfmother’s last album was 2021’s Rock Out.

Wolfmother 2023 Tour Dates:

06/02 — Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks 2023

06/03 — Ulm, DE @ ulmer zelt

06/08 — Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival 2023

06/09 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock 2023

06/10 — Matten Bei Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival 2023

06/16 — Santiago De Compostela, ES @ O Son do Camiño 2023

06/17 — Madrid, ES @ Sala La Paqui (Antigua Sala But Madrid)

06/18 — Mislata, ES @ Repvblicca

06/23 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage

06/24 — Budapest, HU @ Harley-Davidson 120th Celebrations 2023

06/29 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

06/30 — Köln, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

07/01 — Saarbrucken, DE @ Garage

07/02 — Ferrara, IT @ Comfort Festival 2023

07/06 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

07/07 — Zottegem, BE @ Rock Zottegem 2023

07/08 — Andijk, NL @ Dijkpop Festival 2023

07/09 — Pistoia, IT @ Piazza del Duomo di Pistoia

07/13 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

07/14 — Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Batschkapp

07/15 — Dresden, DE @ Alter Schlachthof

07/16 — Hanover, DE @ Capitol Hannover

07/19 — Alkmaar, NL @ Victory podium

07/20 — Hengelo, NL @ Metropool

07/21 — Tuttlingen, DE @ Burg Honberg

07/22 — Lichtenvoorde, NL @ Zwarte Cross 2023

07/26 — London, UK @ Academy Islington

07/28 — Gijón, ES @ Tsunami Xixón Festival 2023

07/29 — Helsinki, FI @ Jytäkesä 2023

08/03 — Steenwijkerwold, NL @ Dicky Woodstock Popfestival 2023

08/04 — Notodden, NO @ Notodden Blues Festival 2023

08/05 — Ponte De Lima, PT @ Festival Ponte d’Lima 2023

08/11 — Horsens, DK @ Jailbreak 2023

08/12 — Eschwege, DE @ Open Flair Festival 2023

08/17 — Saint-nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival 2023

08/18 — Lierop, NL @ Nirwana Tuinfeest 2023

08/19 — Charleville-mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert 2023

09/14 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/16 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

09/18 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

09/21 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/22 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/23 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

09/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

09/28 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

11/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory at Deep Ellum

11/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/16 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom

11/18 — Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl

11/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/21 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/22 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

11/25 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/27 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/28 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

11/29 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall