Wolfmother Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Including shows in Europe and North America

May 9, 2023 | 9:09pm ET

    Wolfmother are heading out on tour in 2023. Andrew Stockdale and company have mapped out a new run of shows across North America set for this September and November.

    Beginning September 14th in San Diego, Wolfmother’s first trek includes stops across the West Coast. The Australian rockers will pause following a Los Angeles show on September 29th before picking back up in Texas in November. After back-to-back-to-back gigs in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, the group will head east before concluding the tour November 29th in Chicago. The newly announced dates follow a European run taking place this summer; see the band’s full tour itinerary below.

    Pre-sale tickets to Wolfmother’s 2023 tour go on sale Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ICONIC), while general on-sale begins Friday, May 12th via Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Wolfmother’s last album was 2021’s Rock Out. 

    Wolfmother 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/02 — Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks 2023
    06/03 — Ulm, DE @ ulmer zelt
    06/08 — Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival 2023
    06/09 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock 2023
    06/10 — Matten Bei Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival 2023
    06/16 — Santiago De Compostela, ES @ O Son do Camiño 2023
    06/17 — Madrid, ES @ Sala La Paqui (Antigua Sala But Madrid)
    06/18 — Mislata, ES @ Repvblicca
    06/23 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
    06/24 — Budapest, HU @ Harley-Davidson 120th Celebrations 2023
    06/29 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
    06/30 — Köln, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    07/01 — Saarbrucken, DE @ Garage
    07/02 — Ferrara, IT @ Comfort Festival 2023
    07/06 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
    07/07 — Zottegem, BE @ Rock Zottegem 2023
    07/08 — Andijk, NL @ Dijkpop Festival 2023
    07/09 — Pistoia, IT @ Piazza del Duomo di Pistoia
    07/13 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
    07/14 — Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Batschkapp
    07/15 — Dresden, DE @ Alter Schlachthof
    07/16 — Hanover, DE @ Capitol Hannover
    07/19 — Alkmaar, NL @ Victory podium
    07/20 — Hengelo, NL @ Metropool
    07/21 — Tuttlingen, DE @ Burg Honberg
    07/22 — Lichtenvoorde, NL @ Zwarte Cross 2023
    07/26 — London, UK @ Academy Islington
    07/28 — Gijón, ES @ Tsunami Xixón Festival 2023
    07/29 — Helsinki, FI @ Jytäkesä 2023
    08/03 — Steenwijkerwold, NL @ Dicky Woodstock Popfestival 2023
    08/04 — Notodden, NO @ Notodden Blues Festival 2023
    08/05 — Ponte De Lima, PT @ Festival Ponte d’Lima 2023
    08/11 — Horsens, DK @ Jailbreak 2023
    08/12 — Eschwege, DE @ Open Flair Festival 2023
    08/17 — Saint-nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival 2023
    08/18 — Lierop, NL @ Nirwana Tuinfeest 2023
    08/19 — Charleville-mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert 2023
    09/14 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    09/16 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    09/18 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    09/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
    09/21 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    09/22 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    09/23 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
    09/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    09/28 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
    09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
    11/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory at Deep Ellum
    11/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    11/16 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom
    11/18 — Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl
    11/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    11/21 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    11/22 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    11/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
    11/25 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    11/27 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    11/28 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    11/29 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

