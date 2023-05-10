Wolfmother Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Wolfmother are heading out on tour in 2023. Andrew Stockdale and company have mapped out a new run of shows across North America set for this September and November.
Beginning September 14th in San Diego, Wolfmother’s first trek includes stops across the West Coast. The Australian rockers will pause following a Los Angeles show on September 29th before picking back up in Texas in November. After back-to-back-to-back gigs in Dallas, Austin, and Houston, the group will head east before concluding the tour November 29th in Chicago. The newly announced dates follow a European run taking place this summer; see the band’s full tour itinerary below.
Pre-sale tickets to Wolfmother’s 2023 tour go on sale Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ICONIC), while general on-sale begins Friday, May 12th via Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.
Wolfmother’s last album was 2021’s Rock Out.
Wolfmother 2023 Tour Dates:
06/02 — Prague, CZ @ Prague Rocks 2023
06/03 — Ulm, DE @ ulmer zelt
06/08 — Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival 2023
06/09 — Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock 2023
06/10 — Matten Bei Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festival 2023
06/16 — Santiago De Compostela, ES @ O Son do Camiño 2023
06/17 — Madrid, ES @ Sala La Paqui (Antigua Sala But Madrid)
06/18 — Mislata, ES @ Repvblicca
06/23 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
06/24 — Budapest, HU @ Harley-Davidson 120th Celebrations 2023
06/29 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
06/30 — Köln, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
07/01 — Saarbrucken, DE @ Garage
07/02 — Ferrara, IT @ Comfort Festival 2023
07/06 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
07/07 — Zottegem, BE @ Rock Zottegem 2023
07/08 — Andijk, NL @ Dijkpop Festival 2023
07/09 — Pistoia, IT @ Piazza del Duomo di Pistoia
07/13 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
07/14 — Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Batschkapp
07/15 — Dresden, DE @ Alter Schlachthof
07/16 — Hanover, DE @ Capitol Hannover
07/19 — Alkmaar, NL @ Victory podium
07/20 — Hengelo, NL @ Metropool
07/21 — Tuttlingen, DE @ Burg Honberg
07/22 — Lichtenvoorde, NL @ Zwarte Cross 2023
07/26 — London, UK @ Academy Islington
07/28 — Gijón, ES @ Tsunami Xixón Festival 2023
07/29 — Helsinki, FI @ Jytäkesä 2023
08/03 — Steenwijkerwold, NL @ Dicky Woodstock Popfestival 2023
08/04 — Notodden, NO @ Notodden Blues Festival 2023
08/05 — Ponte De Lima, PT @ Festival Ponte d’Lima 2023
08/11 — Horsens, DK @ Jailbreak 2023
08/12 — Eschwege, DE @ Open Flair Festival 2023
08/17 — Saint-nolff, FR @ Motocultor Festival 2023
08/18 — Lierop, NL @ Nirwana Tuinfeest 2023
08/19 — Charleville-mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert 2023
09/14 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/16 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
09/18 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/19 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
09/21 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/22 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/23 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
09/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
09/28 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
11/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory at Deep Ellum
11/15 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/16 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom
11/18 — Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl
11/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/21 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
11/22 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
11/25 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/27 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/28 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
11/29 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall