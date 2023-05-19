Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about City on Fire, the new Apple TV+ series that was inspired by Garth Risk Hallberg’s best-selling novel. Written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl and The O.C.), the show finds Oleff’s Charlie, Sui Wonders’s Samantha, and the rest of the cast in over their heads during the indie rock era of 2003 New York City.

Oleff and Sui Wonders discuss their on-camera chemistry, the journey of these characters, and acting scenes where they’re high on psychedelic mushrooms. The two also talk Sui Wonders’ other gig as a writer and Oleff’s work in Stay Awake and The Year Between before gushing about music, from what they’re listening to in real life (Pink Floyd, Black Midi, Gorillaz, and Moby) to what their on-screen counterparts are into (The Strokes, Radiohead).

“I’ve been listening to The Strokes and Julian Casablancas like non-stop since we stopped filming,” Sui Wonders explains. “Charlie definitely listens to Radiohead,” Oleff adds. “So, I’ve been getting into Radiohead a lot. There’s one song off of Kid A, ‘How to Disappear Completely,’ which I hear it now and I will start crying.”

Listen to Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders chat about City On Fire and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.