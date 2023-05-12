Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

Guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Glenn Hughes are teaming up for a Summer 2023 US tour. The legendary musicians will hit the road together for five weeks beginning in mid August.

The outing kicks off August 16th in Vineland, New Jersey, and runs through a September 23rd show in Clearwater, Florida. Tickets go on sale today (May 12th) at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Malmsteen will be performing his greatest hits, and singer-bassist Hughes will play a set focusing on classic Deep Purple cuts, with an emphasis on 1974’s Burn in advance of its 50th anniversary. Hughes was a member of Deep Purple from 1973 to 1976, before going on to front Black Sabbath in the mid ’80s and release a number of solo albums throughout his career.

A complete list of currently scheduled tour dates can be seen below, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Pick up tickets here.

Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes 2023 Tour:

08/16 – Vineland, NJ @ Landis Theater *

08/18 – Hudson Falls, NY @ Strand Theater

08/19 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

08/22 – New York, NY @ The Palladium Times Square

08/23 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

08/25 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

08/26 – St. Charles, MI @ Arcada Theater

08/29 – Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada *

08/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

09/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

09/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

09/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee

09/06 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/08 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theater

09/09 – Oxnard, CA @ Performing Arts Center

09/11 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

09/15 – Mt. Clemens, MI @ Emerald Theater

09/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

09/23 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

* = no Yngwie Malmsteen