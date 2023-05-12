Menu
Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes Announce Summer 2023 US Tour

Malmsteen will be shredding his greatest hits, while Hughes will be playing classic Deep Purple cuts

Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes tour 2023
May 12, 2023 | 9:52am ET

    Guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Glenn Hughes are teaming up for a Summer 2023 US tour. The legendary musicians will hit the road together for five weeks beginning in mid August.

    The outing kicks off August 16th in Vineland, New Jersey, and runs through a September 23rd show in Clearwater, Florida. Tickets go on sale today (May 12th) at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

    Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Malmsteen will be performing his greatest hits, and singer-bassist Hughes will play a set focusing on classic Deep Purple cuts, with an emphasis on 1974’s Burn in advance of its 50th anniversary. Hughes was a member of Deep Purple from 1973 to 1976, before going on to front Black Sabbath in the mid ’80s and release a number of solo albums throughout his career.

    A complete list of currently scheduled tour dates can be seen below, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Pick up tickets here.

    Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes 2023 Tour:
    08/16 – Vineland, NJ @ Landis Theater  *
    08/18 – Hudson Falls, NY @ Strand Theater
    08/19 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
    08/22 – New York, NY @ The Palladium Times Square
    08/23 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    08/25 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
    08/26 – St. Charles, MI @ Arcada Theater
    08/29 – Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada  *
    08/30 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    09/01 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    09/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center
    09/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee
    09/06 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    09/08 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theater
    09/09 – Oxnard, CA @ Performing Arts Center
    09/11 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    09/13 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
    09/15 – Mt. Clemens, MI @ Emerald Theater
    09/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    09/23 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

    * = no Yngwie Malmsteen

    Yngie Malmsteen Glenn Hughes tour poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

