YOB Announce Reissue of Debut Album Elaborations of Carbon: Stream

YOB have announced a remastered reissue of their 2001 debut album, Elaborations of Carbon. The full digital release is available now, with a physical edition on vinyl, CD, and cassette due out September 15th via Relapse.

Elaborations of Carbon was recorded with the early YOB lineup of founder/guitarist/vocalist Mike Scheidt, bassist Lowell Iles, and drummer Gabe Morley — the latter two exiting the band soon after. The original CD was released in 2001 by Spokane, Washington imprint 12th Records and received a short-run reissue in 2013. The album has been out of print ever since, with discs fetching a decent price on the second-hand market.

“At long last, Elaborations of Carbon is available to anyone who wants it, and on vinyl no less!” commented Mike Scheidt via a press release. “It’s wild that EOC was first released over 20 years ago, counting the four-song burned CD-R version we handed out to friends before releasing the six-song album. We were swinging for the rafters, and gave it everything we had. It’s been a blast to revisit this album and remember all of the good times we had.”

Elaborations of Carbon was recorded and mixed by Jeff Olsen — who would go on to become a long-time collaborator of YOB’s — at Dogwood Recordings in Elmira, Oregon. Billy Barnett was tapped for the archival transfer for the 2023 reissue, which was then mastered by Matt Colton at Metropolis Music. Of note, the LP’s original hand-drawn artwork — decidedly stoner-metal kitsch — has been re-imagined by Orion Landau to bring the sleeve in line with the overarching aesthetics of YOB’s discography.

The reissue is the second of its kind for YOB in recent years, following a deluxe reissue of 2011’s Atma. The announcement also preludes the band’s upcoming US headlining tour with Cave In and Pallbearer. The trek kicks off on May 26th in Boise, Idaho, and runs into late June, with tickets available here.

Pre-order the physical editions of the Elaborations of Carbon reissue via Relapse. Below you can stream the full album and see the artwork and tracklist.

Elaborations of Carbon Artwork:

Elaborations of Carbon Tracklist:

01. Universe Throb

02. All the Children Forgotten

03. Clear Seeing

04. Revolution

05. Pain of I

06. Asleep in Samsara