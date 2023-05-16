Menu
Yoshiki Announces Classical Shows, New X Japan Single

The setlist will feature new compositions, performances of X Japan songs, and more

yoshiki 2023 tour dates classical anniversary x japan music news tickets
Yoshiki, photo courtesy of the artist
May 16, 2023 | 2:34pm ET

    Yoshiki, legendary classical musician and leader of the metal band X Japan, has announced 2023 dates for his “Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour.” Along with the news, he’s also shared that he has a new single, “Requiem,” coming July 21st, and X Japan’s first single in eight years, “Angel,” will be released on July 28th.

    Celebrating a full decade of his Yoshiki Classical album, the tour setlist will feature “new compositions, orchestral performances of [Yoshiki’s] chart-topping songs from X Japan and his new groups, and pieces by classical composers Beethoven, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, and Rachmaninoff.”

    “Last year in May I lost my mother,” Yoshiki said in a press release. “At that time, I couldn’t do anything. I had to cancel my live TV shows, and I actually went to see a doctor, The tears kept coming for days. Then I started composing this song called ‘Requiem.’ I thought I should move forward, I shouldn’t give up. To move forward and to really thank my fans who supported me, I decided to do this tour.”

    Along with a few shows in Tokyo, Yoshiki will also perform concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, and New York’s Carnegie Hall this October, making him the first Japanese artist ever to headline some of these iconic venues.

    Tickets to Yoshiki’s US shows can be purchased via Ticketmaster, while details on his others shows can be found at his website. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See the full dates below.

    In March 2022, Yoshiki helped raise nearly $5 million to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

    Yoshiki 2023 Tour Dates: 
    10/07-09 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Garden Theater
    10/13 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
    10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre
    10/28 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

     

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

