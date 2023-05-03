Young Fathers Announce 2023 North American Tour

Young Fathers have mapped out a 2023 North American tour in support of their latest album, Heavy Heavy.

Beginning September 26th at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, the trek will take the Scottish trio down the West Coast before hitting Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Boston. The tour wraps up October 12th at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto.

Pre-sale tickets to Young Fathers’ North American tour go on sale Wednesday, May 3rd (use code ICONIC) before opening to the public on Friday, May 5th. Grab seats via Ticketmaster, or find deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Prior to touring North America, Young Fathers will embark on a lengthy UK/European tour, including dates with Depeche Mode and a number of festival appearances. Check out their complete tour itinerary below.

February’s Heavy Heavy marks Young Fathers’ first album since 2018’s Cocoa Sugar, one of the best of that year.

Young Fathers 2023 Tour Dates:

05/31 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium *

06/02 – Lourmarin, FR @ Festival Yeah

06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena *

06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena *

06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf *

06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle *

06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium *

06/18 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival

06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/08 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK

07/15 – London, UK @ Somerset House

07/22 – Henham Park, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/23 – Jodrell Bank, UK @ Bluedot Festival

07/28 – Brno, CZ @ Pop Messe

08/13 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock

08/18 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/20 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival

09/01 – Co. Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Kalorama

09/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/28 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

10/04 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/06 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/11 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/12 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

* = w/ Depeche Mode