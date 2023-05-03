Young Fathers Announce 2023 North American Tour

Young Fathers have mapped out a 2023 North American tour in support of their latest album, Heavy Heavy.
Beginning September 26th at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, the trek will take the Scottish trio down the West Coast before hitting Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Boston. The tour wraps up October 12th at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto.
Pre-sale tickets to Young Fathers' North American tour go on sale Wednesday, May 3rd (use code ICONIC) before opening to the public on Friday, May 5th.
Prior to touring North America, Young Fathers will embark on a lengthy UK/European tour, including dates with Depeche Mode and a number of festival appearances. Check out their complete tour itinerary below.
February’s Heavy Heavy marks Young Fathers’ first album since 2018’s Cocoa Sugar, one of the best of that year.
Young Fathers 2023 Tour Dates:
05/31 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium *
06/02 – Lourmarin, FR @ Festival Yeah
06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena *
06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena *
06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf *
06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle *
06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium *
06/18 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival
06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *
06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/08 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK
07/15 – London, UK @ Somerset House
07/22 – Henham Park, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/23 – Jodrell Bank, UK @ Bluedot Festival
07/28 – Brno, CZ @ Pop Messe
08/13 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock
08/18 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/20 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival
09/01 – Co. Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Kalorama
09/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/28 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
10/04 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/06 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/11 — Boston, MA @ Royale
10/12 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
* = w/ Depeche Mode