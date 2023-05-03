Menu
Young Fathers Announce 2023 North American Tour

In support of their February album Heavy Heavy

Young Fathers, photo by Stephen Roe
Young Fathers, photo by Stephen Roe
May 2, 2023 | 10:16pm ET

    Young Fathers have mapped out a 2023 North American tour in support of their latest album, Heavy Heavy

    Beginning September 26th at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, the trek will take the Scottish trio down the West Coast before hitting Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Boston. The tour wraps up October 12th at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto.

    Pre-sale tickets to Young Fathers’ North American tour go on sale Wednesday, May 3rd (use code ICONIC) before opening to the public on Friday, May 5th. Grab seats via Ticketmaster, or find deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Prior to touring North America, Young Fathers will embark on a lengthy UK/European tour, including dates with Depeche Mode and a number of festival appearances. Check out their complete tour itinerary below.

    February’s Heavy Heavy marks Young Fathers’ first album since 2018’s Cocoa Sugar, one of the best of that year.

    Young Fathers 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/31 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium *
    06/02 – Lourmarin, FR @ Festival Yeah
    06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena *
    06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena *
    06/10 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
    06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf *
    06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle *
    06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium *
    06/18 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival
    06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion *
    06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
    07/08 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK
    07/15 – London, UK @ Somerset House
    07/22 – Henham Park, UK @ Latitude Festival
    07/23 – Jodrell Bank, UK @ Bluedot Festival
    07/28 – Brno, CZ @ Pop Messe
    08/13 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock
    08/18 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
    08/20 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival
    08/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ Connect Festival
    09/01 – Co. Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
    09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Kalorama
    09/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    09/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    09/28 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    10/01 —  Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
    10/04 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    10/06 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    10/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    10/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    10/11 — Boston, MA @ Royale
    10/12 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

    * = w/ Depeche Mode

    Young Fathers tour

