Yusuf / Cat Stevens Breaks Down Origins of New Single “All Nights, All Days”: Exclusive

Origins is a recurring series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, legendary songwriter Yusuf / Cat Stevens takes us behind his new single, “All Nights, All Days.”

Legendary singer-songwriter Yusuf / Cat Stevens has released “All Nights, All Days,” the latest single from his upcoming album, King of a Land. The track boasts a bouncy acoustic instrumental and cuttingly political lyrics, a streak that’s furthered by the gorgeous animated music video.

Leaning more into country rock than the previous King of a Land singles, the track allows Stevens to showcase his versatility as both a songwriter and a performer. He cites the Traveling Wilburys — the iconic supergroup made up of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty — as a primary influence when it came to the composition and tone of the tune.

“There is a hint of George Harrison’s guitar here — it has a lot of that kind of joyous musical, uplifting feel,” he tells Consequence. “We are on George’s label, so that made sense.”

As far as thematic influences go, the pointed song was birthed from ideas of true societal change and how such change is achieved. The themes of writings like Thomas More’s Utopia come through in the song’s desperate search for morality and goodwill.

“How can one affect change? Can we only dream about it, or is there something we can do?,” he explains. “So it talks about destiny, which is a mystery that we have to work out.”

The visuals of the music video double down on the political messaging. Presented via claymation-style animation, two Harold and Maude-esque characters traverse a world of cynical, bad-intentioned politicians — all of whom are eventually locked up in the London Zoo. Good riddance.

Check out the video for Yusuf / Cat Stevens’ “All Nights, All Days” below, followed by the exclusive Origins breakdown.

King of a Land is out on June 16th; pre-orders are ongoing. The follow-up to 2020’s Tea for the Tillerman 2 also features the previous single “Take the World Apart.”

Harold and Maude:

The 1970s cult movie Harold and Maude was an inspiration for the song. It represents the spirit of the character who stars in the narrative, Harold, who is basically anti-establishment and says outlandish things, but he speaks of hopes which are beyond his capabilities, but which sound right — like locking up all the leaders in London Zoo.

The Traveling Wilburys:

Musically, I was inspired by the Travelling Wilburys. There is a hint of George Harrison’s guitar here — it has a lot of that kind of joyous musical, uplifting feel. We are on George’s label, so that made sense.

Thomas More’s Utopia:

Looking at the state of the world, the lyrics obviously have a serious go at present leadership, and lack of consideration for those at the brunt end of policies, which are driving people into poverty. Thomas More’s Utopia probably had something to do with what I was thinking here, as it’s a sort of search for a more moral and peaceful society.

Change:

Conceptually, it deals with an important theme about how change is achieved. How can one affect change? Can we only dream about it, or is there something we can do? So it talks about destiny, which is a mystery that we have to work out.