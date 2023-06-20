Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, and Descendents Lead Inaugural 1234FEST in Two Cities

Taking place in Denver and Philly in September, the fest also features Pussy Riot, Joyce Manor, and Dillinger Four

Advertisement
1234FEST punk festival
Jawbreaker (photo by Alex Kluft, Rise Against (photo by Amy Harris), Rancid (photo by Raymond Ahner), and Descendents (photo by Johnny Perilla)
June 20, 2023 | 11:06am ET

    A new punk festival called 1234FEST will take place in Denver and Philadelphia this September, with Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, and Descendents leading the lineups in both cities. The identical bills will also include Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dillinger Four.

    The Denver event is set for The Junkyard on September 9th, while the Philly date is scheduled for September 23 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Citi and artist pre-sales begin today (June 20th), with a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday (June 21st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO.

    If the festival sells out or to look for deals, you can also check for tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Advertisement

    The 1234FEST is being curated by the members of Jawbreaker and their associates. Rich Egan, of the band’s West Bay Invitational promotional team, stated, “We wanted to put on the anti-festival. This isn’t 200 bands on 10 stages. It feels like an insanely stacked lineup you’d see at hall shows back in the day and all of these bands have approached it that way. No egos, no rockstar bullshit.”

    He added, “We have an arena headliner, legends and heroes sharing a stage with new blood and a groundbreaking women powered band. This is punk rock.”

    See the lineup poster for 1234FEST below.

    1234FEST Poster

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

ministry retirement

Al Jourgensen: "I'm Gonna Stop Ministry in an Album or Two"

June 20, 2023

rammstein christoph schneider statement till lindemann sexual assault allegations

Rammstein's Christoph Schneider: Allegations Against Till Lindemann "Have Deeply Shaken Us as a Band"

June 16, 2023

Anders Colsefni tour Slipknot Corey Taylor

Original Slipknot Vocalist to Perform Band's Demo Album on Tour, Gets Thumbs Up from Corey Taylor

June 16, 2023

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Share New Song "Hey Now What's the Problem?": Stream

June 16, 2023

High On Fire new album 2024

High on Fire Complete Work on New Album, Announce Deluxe Reissue of Debut LP

June 16, 2023

Kevin Shields new music release flash drive fuzz pedal song

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Secretly Releases New Music

June 16, 2023

dolly parton bygones rob halford magic man cover ann wilson nikki sixx and john 5 new songs stream

Dolly Parton Shares New Song with Rob Halford and "Magic Man" Cover with Ann Wilson: Stream

June 16, 2023

metallica amsterdam sessions

Metallica Release The Amsterdam Sessions EP, Unveil "If Darkness Had a Son" Clip: Stream

June 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, and Descendents Lead Inaugural 1234FEST in Two Cities

Menu Shop Search Newsletter