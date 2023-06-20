Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, and Descendents Lead Inaugural 1234FEST in Two Cities

A new punk festival called 1234FEST will take place in Denver and Philadelphia this September, with Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker, and Descendents leading the lineups in both cities. The identical bills will also include Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dillinger Four.

The Denver event is set for The Junkyard on September 9th, while the Philly date is scheduled for September 23 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Citi and artist pre-sales begin today (June 20th), with a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday (June 21st) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO.

The 1234FEST is being curated by the members of Jawbreaker and their associates. Rich Egan, of the band’s West Bay Invitational promotional team, stated, “We wanted to put on the anti-festival. This isn’t 200 bands on 10 stages. It feels like an insanely stacked lineup you’d see at hall shows back in the day and all of these bands have approached it that way. No egos, no rockstar bullshit.”

He added, “We have an arena headliner, legends and heroes sharing a stage with new blood and a groundbreaking women powered band. This is punk rock.”

See the lineup poster for 1234FEST below.