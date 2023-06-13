Menu
2023 New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Lineup: Lamb of God, Parkway Drive, Shadows Fall, Hatebreed, and More

The long-running fest is returning for the first time since 2018

New England Metal Hardcore Festival 2023
Lamb of God and Parkway Drive (photos by Amy Harris)
June 13, 2023 | 1:48pm ET

    The long-running New England Metal & Hardcore Festival is returning for the first time in five years. The 2023 lineup features headliners Lamb of God and Parkway Drive, along with Shadows Fall, Hatebreed, and dozens more acts.

    The two-day fest will take place September 15th and 16th at the Palladium Outdoors in Worcester, Massachusetts, with VIP packages currently available via the festival’s website. Once regular passes go on sale, fans can check for availability via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Joining Parkway Drive on the Friday bill (September 15th) will be The Amity Affliction, Northlane, and Make Them Suffer — essentially serving as a stop on Parkway Drive’s previously announced “Monsters of Oz” US tour.

    On Saturday, Lamb of God will headline a more traditional festival lineup, featuring Hatebreed, Shadows Fall, The Black Dahlia Murder, Dying Fetus, Fit for an Autopsy, Despised Icon, Chelsea Grin, Terror, 100 Demons, Vein.fm, Jesus Piece, and many more acts.

    Fans can also catch Lamb of God as direct support on Pantera’s 2023 North American tour, as well as on their own headlining dates (tickets available here).

    The New England Metal & Hardcore Festival was last staged in 2018, with founder Scott Lee remarking, “We are very excited to bring back the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival. I feel like we’ve put together one hell of a lineup for the first gig back in five years. Also, this will be the first year we have ever had the fest outside in the Palladium back parking lot. This is going to be one hell of a party you don’t want to miss.”

    See the lineup poster for the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival below, followed by our 2022 video interview with Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe.

    New England Metal Hardcore 2023 poster

