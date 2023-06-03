Netflix Details New Series 3 Body Problem from Game of Throne Creators, Shares Teaser: Watch

At their Tudum live show on Saturday, Netflix confirmed a January 2024 release date for the upcoming series 3 Body Problem. The eight-episode time-traveling sci-fi series was written by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with Alexander Woo, and is based on the book series of the same name by Chinese author Cixin Liu.

As the show’s official logline reads: “A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

The confirmed cast for 3 Body Problem includes Jess Hong, Benedict Wong, Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Alex Sharp, John Bradley, Saamer Usmani, Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce, Marlo Kelly, Sea Shimooka, Ben Schnetzer, and Zine Tseng.

Legendary author and astronomer Carl Sagan narrates the opening of the new teaser trailer for the anticipated new series, saying “The unknown troubles us. There are those who say we should not inquire too closely into who else might be living in that darkness.” Watch the clip below for a first look at the highly anticipated series.