3rd Secret (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam Members) Release Second Album: Stream

3rd Secret, the grunge supergroup featuring members of Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam, have quietly released a second full-length album, cleverly titled The 2nd 3rd Secret.

Without much fanfare, the band dropped the new album on Friday (June 23rd) following the release of a new single, “Ditch.” An official live video for “Ditch” was unveiled today (June 26th).

Related Video

3rd Secret feature a trio of grunge royalty — bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), and drummer Matt Cameron (Soundgarden and Pearl Jam) — alongside Bubba DuPree (Void) and singers Jillian Raye (from Novoselic’s band Giants in the Trees) and Jennifer Johnson.

Advertisement

The band released its self-titled debut album in April 2022, playing their first live performance that same month at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

Check out the live video for “Ditch” and stream The 2nd 3rd Secret in its entirety below.

The 2nd 3rd Secret Artwork:

The 2nd 3rd Secret Tracklist:

01. Reckless Room

02. Her Disease

03. State of Mind

04. Climb Aboard

05. So Close

06. Queens

07. Ditch

08. Awaken Ye Sleeper

09. Gift From Above

10. Let It Burn