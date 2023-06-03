Menu
3rd Secret (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam Members) Release Second Album: Stream

The band features Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, and Matt Cameron, among other members

3rd Secret new band
3rd Secret, photo by Mike Hipple
June 26, 2023 | 4:26pm ET

    3rd Secret, the grunge supergroup featuring members of Nirvana, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam, have quietly released a second full-length album, cleverly titled The 2nd 3rd Secret.

    Without much fanfare, the band dropped the new album on Friday (June 23rd) following the release of a new single, “Ditch.” An official live video for “Ditch” was unveiled today (June 26th).

    Related Video

    3rd Secret feature a trio of grunge royalty — bassist Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), guitarist Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), and drummer Matt Cameron (Soundgarden and Pearl Jam) — alongside Bubba DuPree (Void) and singers Jillian Raye (from Novoselic’s band Giants in the Trees) and Jennifer Johnson.

    The band released its self-titled debut album in April 2022, playing their first live performance that same month at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

    Check out the live video for “Ditch” and stream The 2nd 3rd Secret in its entirety below.

    The 2nd 3rd Secret Artwork:

    The 2nd 3rd Secret

    The 2nd 3rd Secret Tracklist:
    01. Reckless Room
    02. Her Disease
    03. State of Mind
    04. Climb Aboard
    05. So Close
    06. Queens
    07. Ditch
    08. Awaken Ye Sleeper
    09. Gift From Above
    10. Let It Burn

Artists

