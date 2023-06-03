3TEETH Announce New Album EndEx, Unleash Single “Scorpion”: Stream

Industrial act 3TEETH have announced a new album, EndEx, arriving September 22nd via Century Media. The band’s fourth LP promises to be “their most raucous yet, unveiling bold revelations of humanity’s technosocial disintegration behind a brutal soundtrack that sounds all the alarms,” according to a release.

Fans have already been treated to a few singles off the set, including “Paralyze” (featuring Ho99o9), “Merchant of the Void,” and “Slum Planet.”

Now, on top of the album news, 3TEETH have shared “Scorpion” as the LP’s latest single. The track features an epic combination of industrial instrumentals and haunting female vocal chants. An accompanying music video was directed by Vicente Cordero and 3TEETH frontman Alexis Mincolla.

“The scorpion symbolizes the challenge to confront and integrate those parts of ourselves that we repress, ignore, or fear,” Mincolla said in a statement. “It invites a descent into the depths of the personal and collective unconscious. Its venom is the entropic catalyst for the dissolution of old, rigid structures of the psyche, making room for rebirth. To acknowledge and embrace the scorpion is to accept the necessity of change.”

To record EndEx, the band traveled to Joshua Tree, leaving Los Angeles to surround themselves with a more peaceful, inspiring environment. The album is currently being finished by sound designer Mick Gordon, producer Nick Rowe, and mixer Sean Beavan.

“3TEETH are one of my favorite acts,” Gordon said. “They proudly fly their own unique flag. The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that I mean the album is a world unto itself. I’m just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride.”

Watch the video for “Scorpion,” and see the artwork and tracklist for EndEx, below.

EndEx Artwork:

EndEx Tracklist:

01. Xenogenesis

02. Acme Death Machine

03. Slum Planet

04. What’s Left

05. Merchant of the Void

06. Higher Than Death

07. ALI3N

08. Plutonomicon

09. Paralyze (feat. Ho99o9)

10. Scorpion

11. Drift

12. Everybody Wants to Rule the World