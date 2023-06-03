Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

3TEETH Announce New Album EndEx, Unleash Single “Scorpion”: Stream

The industrial band's fourth LP will arrive on September 22nd

Advertisement
3teeth merchant of the void stream
3Teeth, photo by Jim Louvau
June 30, 2023 | 12:52pm ET

    Industrial act 3TEETH have announced a new album, EndEx, arriving September 22nd via Century Media. The band’s fourth LP promises to be “their most raucous yet, unveiling bold revelations of humanity’s technosocial disintegration behind a brutal soundtrack that sounds all the alarms,” according to a release.

    Fans have already been treated to a few singles off the set, including “Paralyze” (featuring Ho99o9), “Merchant of the Void,” and “Slum Planet.”

    Related Video

    Now, on top of the album news, 3TEETH have shared “Scorpion” as the LP’s latest single. The track features an epic combination of industrial instrumentals and haunting female vocal chants. An accompanying music video was directed by Vicente Cordero and 3TEETH frontman Alexis Mincolla.

    Advertisement

    “The scorpion symbolizes the challenge to confront and integrate those parts of ourselves that we repress, ignore, or fear,” Mincolla said in a statement. “It invites a descent into the depths of the personal and collective unconscious. Its venom is the entropic catalyst for the dissolution of old, rigid structures of the psyche, making room for rebirth. To acknowledge and embrace the scorpion is to accept the necessity of change.”

    To record EndEx, the band traveled to Joshua Tree, leaving Los Angeles to surround themselves with a more peaceful, inspiring environment. The album is currently being finished by sound designer Mick Gordon, producer Nick Rowe, and mixer Sean Beavan.

    “3TEETH are one of my favorite acts,” Gordon said. “They proudly fly their own unique flag. The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that I mean the album is a world unto itself. I’m just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride.”

    Advertisement

    Watch the video for “Scorpion,” and see the artwork and tracklist for EndEx, below.

    EndEx Artwork:

    3Teeth Endex

    EndEx Tracklist:
    01. Xenogenesis
    02. Acme Death Machine
    03. Slum Planet
    04. What’s Left
    05. Merchant of the Void
    06. Higher Than Death
    07. ALI3N
    08. Plutonomicon
    09. Paralyze (feat. Ho99o9)
    10. Scorpion
    11. Drift
    12. Everybody Wants to Rule the World

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

frank zappa funky nothingness classic rock music news album compilation rarities unreleased music listen stream

Frank Zappa Rarities Collected on New Compilation Funky Nothingness: Stream

June 30, 2023

the japanese house in the end it always does new album stream

The Japanese House Unveils New Album In the End It Always Does: Stream

June 30, 2023

KK's Priest new album

KK's Priest (Featuring Former Judas Priest Members) Announce New Album, Unveil "One More Shot at Glory": Stream

June 30, 2023

neil young chrome dreams long lost album 1977 classic rock folk music news tracklist

Neil Young's Long-Lost 1977 Album Chrome Dreams Receiving Official Release

June 30, 2023

haviah mighty crying crystals new album zoom song

Haviah Mighty Announces New Album Crying Crystals, Shares "Zoom Zoom": Exclusive

June 30, 2023

Chromeo Don't Need a New Girl new single stream

Chromeo Share New Single "(I Don't Need A) New Girl": Stream

June 30, 2023

lil uzi vert pink tape new album release date

Lil Uzi Vert Finally Releases New Album Pink Tape: Stream

June 30, 2023

olivia rodrigo vampire new single music pop news video listen stream

Olivia Rodrigo Sinks Her Teeth Into New Single "vampire": Stream

June 30, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

3TEETH Announce New Album EndEx, Unleash Single "Scorpion": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter