Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Joins Sam Fender Onstage for “Back in Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long”: Watch

The AC/DC frontman made a guest appearance during Fender's homecoming show in Newcastle

Advertisement
sam fender brian johnson 2023
Brian Johnson (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Sam Fender (photo by Josh Druding)
June 12, 2023 | 11:21am ET

    UK singer-songwriter Sam Fender played the second of two homecoming concerts on Saturday (June 10th) in Newcastle, and he was joined by a special guest for the occasion: AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson.

    Johnson took the stage for renditions of the AC/DC classics “Back in Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.” Both tunes are from 1980’s iconic Back in Black album, the band’s first LP featuring Johnson, after he replaced the late Bon Scott.

    Considering AC/DC haven’t performed since 2016, a cameo from Johnson is a rare occurrence. Fender and company were up for the moment, knocking out joyful, rousing renditions (as seen in fan footage of the concert).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Johnson, in particular, seemed to relish being onstage once again. Back in 2016, he was forced to step away from AC/DC’s US tour due to hearing loss and was famously replaced by Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses. It was a difficult time for Johnson, as he expressed in his recent memoir, so it’s good to see him performing live and in his element.

    The two-song guest spot alongside Fender could also be seen as a test run for Johnson ahead of AC/DC’s appearance at the massive Power Trip Festival later this year. The show will mark the band’s first performance since the aforementioned 2016 tour and Johnson’s first set with the band since February of that year. Get tickets to Power Trip via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Power Trip Festival tickets 2023 onsale passes presale metallica tool acdc iron maiden ozzy osbourne guns n roses
     Editor's Pick
    How to Get Tickets to Power Trip Festival 2023

    Prior to his surprise appearance at Fender’s concert, Johnson’s most recent gigs included the singer performing with Foo Fighters, once during the band’s set at the Vax Live benefit in 2021, and another during one of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in 2022.

    Advertisement

    Below you can watch fan footage of Brian Johnson performing with Sam Fender.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Static-X Sevendust 2023 tour

Static-X and Sevendust Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2023 US Tour

June 12, 2023

Tool Danny Carey hardest songs to play

Drummer Danny Carey Names the Most Difficult Tool Songs to Play Live

June 12, 2023

Heart Nancy and Ann Wilson working on new music

Heart's Nancy and Ann Wilson Are Writing New Music Together Again

June 9, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song Farewell for Now

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song "Farewell for Now": Stream

June 9, 2023

Slipknot Surprise EP

Slipknot Release Surprise Six-Song EP and Music Videos for Two New Tracks: Stream

June 9, 2023

candlebox final album 2023

Candlebox Announce Final Studio Album The Long Goodbye

June 8, 2023

gwar battle maximus reissue

GWAR Announce Battle Maximus 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition, Share "Falling" Remix: Stream

June 8, 2023

Bryce Paul replaced by Liam Wilson in In Flames

Bassist Bryce Paul Parts Ways with In Flames as Dillinger Escape Plan's Liam Wilson Steps In

June 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Joins Sam Fender Onstage for "Back in Black" and "You Shook Me All Night Long": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter