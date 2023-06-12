UK singer-songwriter Sam Fender played the second of two homecoming concerts on Saturday (June 10th) in Newcastle, and he was joined by a special guest for the occasion: AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson.

Johnson took the stage for renditions of the AC/DC classics “Back in Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.” Both tunes are from 1980’s iconic Back in Black album, the band’s first LP featuring Johnson, after he replaced the late Bon Scott.

Considering AC/DC haven’t performed since 2016, a cameo from Johnson is a rare occurrence. Fender and company were up for the moment, knocking out joyful, rousing renditions (as seen in fan footage of the concert).

Johnson, in particular, seemed to relish being onstage once again. Back in 2016, he was forced to step away from AC/DC’s US tour due to hearing loss and was famously replaced by Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses. It was a difficult time for Johnson, as he expressed in his recent memoir, so it’s good to see him performing live and in his element.

The two-song guest spot alongside Fender could also be seen as a test run for Johnson ahead of AC/DC’s appearance at the massive Power Trip Festival later this year. The show will mark the band’s first performance since the aforementioned 2016 tour and Johnson’s first set with the band since February of that year. Get tickets to Power Trip via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Prior to his surprise appearance at Fender’s concert, Johnson’s most recent gigs included the singer performing with Foo Fighters, once during the band’s set at the Vax Live benefit in 2021, and another during one of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in 2022.

Below you can watch fan footage of Brian Johnson performing with Sam Fender.