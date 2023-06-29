<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While many of her peers look to R&B for inspiration, soul singer Acantha Lang’s musical foundation is rooted in the blues. It all dates back to the first time she heard Koko Taylor’s legendary album I Got What It Takes.

“Even her lyrics are just so confident and ballsy,” Lang explains on the latest episode of The Spark Parade. “R&B was kind of the go-to for most singers when I started, and it just never spoke to me, traditional R&B. So, when I started really researching the blues — I’m from New Orleans — that’s when the penny dropped for me.”

The distinct rawness in Taylor’s vocal performance spoke to Lang in a way that’s stuck with her for her entire career. Taylor’s ability to transform the blues into joyful, life-affirming music is unparalleled, and her music continues to influence artists across a wide spectrum of musical disciplines and genres — a spectrum that undoubtedly includes Lang.

