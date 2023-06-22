Adele Insisted on Keeping Rocky Statue When Buying Sylvester Stallone’s Mansion

Adele had one dealbreaker before buying Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills mansion last year: one of his iconic Rocky statues had to come with it.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Stallone revealed he originally wanted to take the statue with him, but Adele insisted it had to stay. “She said, ‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,'” the actor explained. “I like what she’s doing [with the house], she’s making it gorgeous.”

Earlier this month, TMZ reported Adele’s drastic transformation of Stallone’s former home, which includes stripping off the second story entirely. However, the Rocky statue in question continues to sit perched at the edge of the pool. It’s worth noting that Stallone had another statue in his memorabilia room; presumably, he got to take that one with him.

In February 2022, Adele purchased Stallone’s former home for a reported $58 million, landing herself quite a discount in the process. The 3.5-acre property was originally listed for $110 million in January 2021 before being lowered to a $80 million price tag that October.

Nearly fifty years after the first Rocky film was released in 1976, the franchise is still going strong — though Michael B. Jordan has taken over the mantle as Adonis Creed in a series of spinoffs. The most recent entry, Creed III, came out earlier this year. It was also reported in 2022 that there’s a Drago spinoff in the works.

Adele is currently playing her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas; get tickets here.