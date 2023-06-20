Menu
Aerosmith to Release 44-Song Greatest Hits Collection Ahead of Farewell Tour

The compilation arrives in multiple configurations including a 4-LP box set

aerosmith greatest hits
Aerosmith, photo by Amy Harris
June 20, 2023 | 1:18pm ET

    Aerosmith have unveiled the new Greatest Hits collection, due for release on August 18th ahead of the band’s farewell tour.

    The career-spanning compilation will be available in a plethora of configurations: a Super Deluxe 4-LP colored-vinyl box set; a numbered 2-LP 180-gram black vinyl pressing with alternate cover; a limited CD with featuring Aerosmith’s 2000s image and logo; a deluxe 4-LP box set on 180-gram black vinyl; 2-LP black vinyl; single LP black vinyl; deluxe 3-CD box set with photo booklet; and CD with photo booklet.

    The Super Deluxe edition sports a whopping 44-song tracklist that chronologically traverses the band’s 50-plus-year career. All of the songs on our recent Aerosmith Top 10 Songs list made the cut, including iconic rockers such as “Dream On,” “Walk This Way,” and “Sweet Emotion.”

    For hardcore fans, the Super Deluxe edition is the most collectible piece here, retailing for $180 exclusively via Aerosmith’s website. In addition to the four colored LPs, the box set includes vintage concert photography and band photos in premium book-style sleeves, plus four black-and-white lithographs.

    The exhaustive Greatest Hits rollout preludes Aerosmith’s North American farewell tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will kick off the 40-date outing, dubbed “Peace Out,” on September 2nd in Philadelphia, and wrap up the run on January 26th in Montreal. Get tickets here.

    Below you can see product images of the 4-LP and single CD Greatest Hits configurations and the 4-LP tracklist. Pre-order the compilation via Aerosmith’s online store.

    aerosmith greatest hits lp

    aerosmith greatest hits cd

    Greatest Hits 4-LP Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. Mama Kin
    02. Dream On
    03. Lord Of The Thighs
    04. Same Old Song And Dance [Single Version]
    05. Train Kept A-Rollin’
    06. S.O.S. (Too Bad)

    Side B
    01. Seasons Of Wither
    02. Walk This Way
    03. Big Ten Inch Record
    04. Adam’s Apple
    05. Sweet Emotion
    06. Toys In The Attic

    Side C
    01. Back In The Saddle
    02. Last Child
    03. Combination
    04. Nobody’s Fault
    05. Home Tonight
    06. Bright Light Fright

    Side D
    01. Draw The Line
    02. Kings And Queens [Single Version]
    03. Let The Music Do The Talking
    04. Walk This Way With Run-D.M.C.
    05. Hangman Jury

    Side E
    01. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)
    02. Rag Doll [Live]
    03. Angel [Single Version]
    04. Monkey On My Back
    05. What It Takes [Chr Single Edit]

    Side F
    01. Water Song / Janie’s Got A Gun
    02. Love In An Elevator
    03. The Other Side
    04. Get A Grip
    05. Amazing [Chr Single Edit]

    Side G
    01. Livin’ On The Edge [Chr Edit]
    02. Cryin’
    03. Eat The Rich
    04. Crazy [Radio Edit]
    05. Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)

    Side H
    01. Pink
    02. Nine Lives
    03. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing
    04. Jaded
    05. Just Push Play [Radio Remix]
    06. We All Fall Down

Aerosmith to Release 44-Song Greatest Hits Collection Ahead of Farewell Tour

