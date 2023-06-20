Aerosmith to Release 44-Song Greatest Hits Collection Ahead of Farewell Tour

Aerosmith have unveiled the new Greatest Hits collection, due for release on August 18th ahead of the band’s farewell tour.

The career-spanning compilation will be available in a plethora of configurations: a Super Deluxe 4-LP colored-vinyl box set; a numbered 2-LP 180-gram black vinyl pressing with alternate cover; a limited CD with featuring Aerosmith’s 2000s image and logo; a deluxe 4-LP box set on 180-gram black vinyl; 2-LP black vinyl; single LP black vinyl; deluxe 3-CD box set with photo booklet; and CD with photo booklet.

The Super Deluxe edition sports a whopping 44-song tracklist that chronologically traverses the band’s 50-plus-year career. All of the songs on our recent Aerosmith Top 10 Songs list made the cut, including iconic rockers such as “Dream On,” “Walk This Way,” and “Sweet Emotion.”

For hardcore fans, the Super Deluxe edition is the most collectible piece here, retailing for $180 exclusively via Aerosmith’s website. In addition to the four colored LPs, the box set includes vintage concert photography and band photos in premium book-style sleeves, plus four black-and-white lithographs.

The exhaustive Greatest Hits rollout preludes Aerosmith’s North American farewell tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will kick off the 40-date outing, dubbed “Peace Out,” on September 2nd in Philadelphia, and wrap up the run on January 26th in Montreal. Get tickets here.

Below you can see product images of the 4-LP and single CD Greatest Hits configurations and the 4-LP tracklist. Pre-order the compilation via Aerosmith’s online store.

Greatest Hits 4-LP Tracklist:

Side A

01. Mama Kin

02. Dream On

03. Lord Of The Thighs

04. Same Old Song And Dance [Single Version]

05. Train Kept A-Rollin’

06. S.O.S. (Too Bad)

Side B

01. Seasons Of Wither

02. Walk This Way

03. Big Ten Inch Record

04. Adam’s Apple

05. Sweet Emotion

06. Toys In The Attic

Side C

01. Back In The Saddle

02. Last Child

03. Combination

04. Nobody’s Fault

05. Home Tonight

06. Bright Light Fright

Side D

01. Draw The Line

02. Kings And Queens [Single Version]

03. Let The Music Do The Talking

04. Walk This Way With Run-D.M.C.

05. Hangman Jury

Side E

01. Dude (Looks Like A Lady)

02. Rag Doll [Live]

03. Angel [Single Version]

04. Monkey On My Back

05. What It Takes [Chr Single Edit]

Side F

01. Water Song / Janie’s Got A Gun

02. Love In An Elevator

03. The Other Side

04. Get A Grip

05. Amazing [Chr Single Edit]

Side G

01. Livin’ On The Edge [Chr Edit]

02. Cryin’

03. Eat The Rich

04. Crazy [Radio Edit]

05. Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees)

Side H

01. Pink

02. Nine Lives

03. I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing

04. Jaded

05. Just Push Play [Radio Remix]

06. We All Fall Down