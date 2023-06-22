Afroman Detained at Canadian Border for Possession of Marijuana

Afroman has once again found himself caught up in marijuana misfortune, this time while trying to cross the Canadian border back to the States. The Palmdale rapper was cited and detained by the US Border Patrol for possession of weed and a large amount of cash on Tuesday, June 20th, reports TMZ.

After a run of Canadian tour dates, Afroman and his crew were attempting to cross into upstate New York at the St. Lawrence River port of entry for an upcoming gig. The feds reportedly found $10,000 in cash as well as a small, personal amount of weed.

In an interview with TMZ, Afroman claimed to only have a bottle of cannabis pain lotion after giving nearly all of his weed to his fans and the housekeepers at the hotel where he was staying, though his DJ was found to have a few cannabis gummies as well. The artist said he was held at the border for five hours and was fined $500 for the lotion, while his DJ was also fined $500 for the gummies. No one was arrested.

Afroman has had a few other run-ins with the law of late. Most recently, he was sued by Adams County, Ohio police officers for using footage of them from a home raid they conducted on him in August 2022 in quite a few of his music videos. The raid was carried out due to unfounded suspicions of kidnapping and drug trafficking, which are still unresolved.

Despite this, Afroman intends to run as an independent for the 2024 presidency, pledging to be “Our Cannabis Commander in Chief. Our Pot Head of State.”

Afroman has a show tonight, June 22nd, at the Water Shed Music Hall in Rochester. He’ll continue to Virginia and Illinois before heading to Los Angeles to start his run of west coast dates. Get your tickets here.