Agust D’s “AMYGDALA” Music Video Reviewed: Stanning BTS Podcast

Learn about the video's potential hidden meanings and visual references

Agust D’s “Amygdala” video (via YouTube)
Consequence Staff
June 15, 2023 | 1:15pm ET

    Kayla and Bethany of Stanning BTS are back for yet another music video breakdown. This time, they are diving into Agust D’s (SUGA of BTS) “AMYGDALA,” another epic cut from his recent album, D-Day. As per usual, the two go deep into the visuals and break down the video’s potential hidden meanings.

    In case you missed their thorough, two-part review of D-Day, you can listen to all of Kayla and Bethany’s thoughts on the project here. Also see where it placed on Consequence‘s list of the 30 Best Albums of 2023… so far!

    Listen to Kayla and Bethany breakdown the video for Agust D's "AMYGDALA," then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts.

    Trigger Warning: This episode does include discussion of topics such as suicide and self-harm related to that seen in the “AMYGDALA” music video. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts and would like to speak with someone confidentially, please dial the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

    Happy Pride Month! To celebrate, this month’s Stanning BTS charity of the month is Family Equality. This organization fights for a world where everyone can experience unconditional love and the feeling of belonging. Their mission is to ensure that everyone has the freedom to find, form, and sustain their families by advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community. The foundation works to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, it also helps those seeking to start their own family to get the resources and support to do so. Check them out here!

Artists

