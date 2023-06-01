Agust D’s “Haegeum” Music Video Dissected: Stanning BTS Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Borahae and welcome back ICONICS!

After a much-needed break, Kayla and Bethany of Stanning BTS are back to talk about the music video for Agust D’s (SUGA of BTS) “Haegeum,” a standout from his recent album, D-Day. In typical Stannng BTS fashion, the two dive as deep as they possibly can into the visuals in an attempt to mine the video’s potential hidden meanings.

Advertisement

Related Video

In case you missed their thorough, two-part review of D-Day, you can listen to Kayla and Bethany’s thoughts on the project here.

Listen to Kayla and Bethany breakdown the video for Agust D’s “Haegeum,” then join other ICONICs by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to Stanning BTS wherever you get your podcasts. ARMY faithful can also pick up the Stanning BTS T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the Buy Now buttons below — available in two colors!

Make sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Happy Pride Month! To celebrate, this month’s Stanning BTS charity of the month is Family Equality. This organization fights for a world where everyone can experience unconditional love and the feeling of belonging. Their mission is to ensure that everyone has the freedom to find, form, and sustain their families by advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community. The foundation works to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and their families, it also helps those seeking to start their own family to get the resources and support to do so. Check them out here!