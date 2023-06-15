Menu
Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Baby Son with Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The baby is named Roman Pacino

Al Pacino
Al Pacino, photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
June 15, 2023 | 5:00pm ET

    Not to be outdone by his Godfather and Heat co-star, Al Pacino is a new father at the age of 83.

    TMZ reports that Pacino and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, recently welcomed a son named Roman Pacino.

    Pacino and Alfallah began dating in April 2022. News of Alfallah’s pregnancy was first made public last month.

    Related Video

    Pacino has three other children — two with actress Beverly D’Angelo and one with Jan Tarrant.

    As mentioned, Pacino’s colleague, Robert De Niro, recently welcomed his seventh child. De Niro recently joked that the two actors were already planning a playdate.

    Pacino most recently appeared in Season 2 of Prime Video’s Hunters. He’s next set to star Modi, which will mark Johnny Depp’s directorial debut.

