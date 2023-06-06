Menu
Neon Indian’s Alan Palomo Announces New Album World of Hassle, 2023 Tour Dates

Hear "Stay-at-Home DJ" before the LP's September release

Alan Palomo, photo by Daniel Everett Patrick
June 6, 2023 | 11:29am ET

    It looks like Alan Palomo has shed his Neon Indian moniker for the foreseeable future: The electro-pop musician has announced World of Hassle, his debut album under his real name. Ahead of the LP’s September 15th release via Mom+Pop, Palomo has shared its latest single “Stay-at-Home DJ.” He’ll celebrate with a North American tour throughout Fall 2023.

    World of Hassle first manifested as the next Neon Indian record following 2015’s Vega Intl. Night Schoolbut naturally, things changed once the height of the pandemic hit; that album concept and the Neon Indian moniker both began to feel a bit restricting, so Palomo dropped them both.

    But longtime fans can still expect a pretty familiar sound from World of Hassle. It combines elements of vaporwave, rock, and cumbia, which backdrop his biting, politically-charged lyrics. Like your favorite black comedy, Palomo wraps his dead-serious topics with a playful exterior. Pre-orders for physical copies are ongoing.

    “Stay-at-Home DJ” was the first song Palomo had in mind for World of Hassle, written back in 2019 with his brother Jorge. In an era where 15 seconds on TikTok can turn a bedroom musician into a superstar overnight, the track pokes fun at aspiring cool kids who keep their bangs cut short, their Juuls charged, and their printers ready to churn out some DJ set fliers.

    “She doesn’t know what she’s talking about/ She’s never listened to Prefab Sprout,” Palomo laments. “What even is a DJ?/ It might as well be you!” It hits close to home if you’ve spent enough time in Bushwick.

    Speaking of, that’s where Palomo will close out his fall tour with a full band, which begins on October 17th in San Fransisco. Ticket pre-sale will begin throughout the week, and you can sign up to be notified over at Palomo’s website; once tickets are on sale, you can also check StubHub, where your orders is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Listen to “Stay-at-Home DJ” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for World of Hassle and Palomo’s 2023 tour dates.

    Palomo returned last month with the Mac DeMarco collaboration “Nudista Mundial ’89.” That was his first release since his still-fantastic 2019 single “Toyota Man.”

    World of Hassle Artwork:

    World of Hassle Tracklist:
    01. The Wailing Mall
    02. Meutrière (feat. Flore Benguigui)
    03. La Madrileña
    04. Nudista Mundial ’89 (feat. Mac DeMarco)
    05. The Return of Mickey Milan
    06. Stay-at-Home DJ
    07. Club People
    08. Alibi for Petra
    09. Nobody’s Woman
    10. Is There Nightlife After Death?
    11. Big Night of Heartache
    12. The Island Years
    13. Trouble in Mind

    Alan Palomo 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/25 – Houston TX @ Sound Waves at El Segundo Swim Club *
    08/20 – San Francisco CA @ Stern Grove Festival with Flaming Lips *
    10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
    10/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
    10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
    10/23 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
    10/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers
    11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    11/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    11/04 – Lakewood, OH @ The Roxy
    11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    11/09 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis Club
    11/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

    * = DJ set

