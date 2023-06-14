Menu
Alice Cooper Announces New Album Road, Shares Lead Single “I’m Alice”: Stream

The legendary shock-rocker's new LP arrives August 25th via Ear Music

alice cooper im alice stream
Alice Cooper, photo by Jenny Risher
June 14, 2023 | 10:11am ET

    Alice Cooper has formally announced his new album, Road, out August 25th. In anticipation, he’s shared the lead single, “I’m Alice.”

    As the album title implies, Cooper brought in his touring band to cut the new LP, injecting a concert-like energy to the recordings. For example, “I’m Alice” is a raucous number with fiery axework from lead guitarist Nita Strauss, and acts as a theme song of sorts: “I’m Alice – I’m the master of madness; the sultan of surprise!”

    “For Road, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” said Cooper in a press release. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

    Cooper’s band includes guitarist Ryan Roxie, bassist Chuck Garric, guitarist Tommy Henrikson, drummer Glen Sobel, and Strauss, who returned to the group earlier this year after a brief stint with Demi Lovato. The LP was produced by Cooper’s longtime right-hand studio man Bob Ezrin.

    Speaking of the road, Alice Cooper will be touring extensively this summer. In addition to supporting Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard during the first few weeks of August, he’ll embark on his own co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie. That outing kicks off August 24th in Dallas. Pick up tickets to Alice Cooper’s upcoming shows here.

    Pre-order Road on CD, vinyl, and in deluxe-edition form (CD + a Blu-Ray containing Cooper’s 2022 Hellfest performance) at this location. Stream “I’m Alice” and see the album artwork and tracklist below.

    Road Artwork:

    alice cooper road artwork

    Road Tracklist:
    01. I’m Alice
    02. Welcome To The Show
    03. All Over The World
    04. Dead Don’t Dance
    05. Go Away
    06. White Line Frankenstein
    07. Big Boots
    08. Rules Of The Road
    09. The Big Goodbye
    10. Road Rats Forever
    11. Baby Please Don’t Go
    12. 100 More Miles
    13. Magic Bus

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

