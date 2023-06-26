Alice in Chains Announce Fall 2023 US Headlining Shows

After recently being announced as a support act on Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 North American tour, Alice in Chains have beefed up their itinerary with a run of US headlining shows.

The grunge goliaths have booked seven new gigs for the fall, beginning with an October 3rd show in Anaheim, California, and running through an October 14th concert in Spokane, Washington. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (June 28th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO, while general tickets go on sale Friday (June 30th). Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

As previously reported, Alice in Chains will support GN’R at four stops (Kansas City, San Antonio, Houston, and San Diego) from September 23rd through October 1st, and again on October 11th in Phoenix and October 16th in Vancouver.

Alice in Chains last released a new album in 2018 with Rainier Fog. As far as new music, singer William DuVall recently told New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, “There’s no plans in the offing right now, because we’re all kind of doing other things. But inevitably it seems to kind of circle back.”

See Alice in Chains’ 2023 itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Alice in Chains 2023 Tour Dates:

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium +

09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome +

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park +

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium +

10/03 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/05 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

10/07 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/08 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

10/10 – Las Vegas, NV@ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field +

10/13 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Centeral Arena

10/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place +

+ = supporting Guns N’ Roses