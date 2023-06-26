Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Alice in Chains Announce Fall 2023 US Headlining Shows

The headlining gigs are in addition to the grunge band's support stint on Guns N' Roses' tour

Advertisement
Alice in Chains
Alice in Chains, photo by Pamela Littky
June 26, 2023 | 5:00pm ET

    After recently being announced as a support act on Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 North American tour, Alice in Chains have beefed up their itinerary with a run of US headlining shows.

    The grunge goliaths have booked seven new gigs for the fall, beginning with an October 3rd show in Anaheim, California, and running through an October 14th concert in Spokane, Washington. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (June 28th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO, while general tickets go on sale Friday (June 30th). Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Related Video

    As previously reported, Alice in Chains will support GN’R at four stops (Kansas City, San Antonio, Houston, and San Diego) from September 23rd through October 1st, and again on October 11th in Phoenix and October 16th in Vancouver.

    Advertisement

    Alice in Chains last released a new album in 2018 with Rainier Fog. As far as new music, singer William DuVall recently told New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, “There’s no plans in the offing right now, because we’re all kind of doing other things. But inevitably it seems to kind of circle back.”

    See Alice in Chains’ 2023 itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

    Alice in Chains 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium +
    09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome +
    09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park +
    10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium +
    10/03 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    10/05 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
    10/07 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    10/08 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
    10/10 – Las Vegas, NV@ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
    10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field +
    10/13 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Centeral Arena
    10/14 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium
    10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place +

    + = supporting Guns N’ Roses

    Alice in Chains 2023 tour poster

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Used 2023 tour

The Used Announce Fall 2023 US Tour

June 26, 2023

OTTTO Bastardane 2023 tour

OTTTO and Bastardane (Bands Featuring Sons of Metallica Members) Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour

June 26, 2023

taylor swift tickets world tour eras 2023 2024 international presale onsale dates

How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" International Tour

June 25, 2023

kim petras tickets feed the beast tour 2023 2024 live dates presale code onsale how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Kim Petras' "Feed the Beast World Tour"

June 25, 2023

doja cat tickets the scarlet tour 2023 live dates presale code onsale verified fan how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Doja Cat's 2023 Tour

June 25, 2023

Portugal The Man Chris Black Saved My Life new album stream 2023 tour dates

Portugal. The Man Share New Album Chris Black Changed My Life: Stream

June 23, 2023

zombies 2023 tour dates north america psychedelic pop rock music news tickets

The Zombies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

June 23, 2023

doja cat 2023 north american the scarlet tour dates ice spice doechii

Doja Cat Announces "The Scarlet Tour" with Ice Spice and Doechii

June 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alice in Chains Announce Fall 2023 US Headlining Shows

Menu Shop Search Newsletter