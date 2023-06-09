Amy Schumer Dropped Out of Barbie Movie Because Original Script Wasn’t “Feminist” Enough

A few years before Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie joined forces for the highly anticipated live-action Barbie movie, Amy Schumer was cast to play the titular role but she dropped out in 2017, citing “scheduling conflicts.” In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens: Live, Schumer revealed that her departure was actually due to “creative differences.”

“I think we said it was scheduling conflicts,” Schumer told host Andy Cohen. “That’s what we said. But yeah, it really was just like creative differences. But you know, there’s a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool so I will be seeing the movie.”

When Cohen asked whether the Barbie movie “didn’t feel feminist and cool” when she was involved, Schumer responded, “Yeah.” Watch the interview below.

In 2022, Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter that Sony “definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it” despite Hilary Winston’s script being billed as providing “a contemporary spin on beauty, feminism, and identity.”

The rights to Barbie were transferred to Warner Bros. in 2018 with Robbie attached to star. Gerwig came aboard in 2019 to co-write a new script with Noah Baumbach and direct the film.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21st and co-stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. The movie also features Will Ferrell as Mattel’s CEO along with a star-studded cast playing other versions of Barbie (Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon) and Ken (Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adi). Revisit the latest trailer here.

The accompanying soundtrack is similarly stacked with appearances from Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, HAIM, and many more. Thus far, it’s been previewed with songs by Dua Lipa, Karol G, and PinkPantheress.