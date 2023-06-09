Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Amy Schumer Dropped Out of Barbie Movie Because Original Script Wasn’t “Feminist” Enough

She cited "scheduling conflicts" back in 2017

Advertisement
amy schumer barbie original script not feminist
Amy Schumer (ABC) and Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Follow
June 9, 2023 | 1:22pm ET

    A few years before Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie joined forces for the highly anticipated live-action Barbie movie, Amy Schumer was cast to play the titular role but she dropped out in 2017, citing “scheduling conflicts.” In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens: Live, Schumer revealed that her departure was actually due to “creative differences.”

    “I think we said it was scheduling conflicts,” Schumer told host Andy Cohen. “That’s what we said. But yeah, it really was just like creative differences. But you know, there’s a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool so I will be seeing the movie.”

    When Cohen asked whether the Barbie movie “didn’t feel feminist and cool” when she was involved, Schumer responded, “Yeah.” Watch the interview below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In 2022, Schumer told The Hollywood Reporter that Sony “definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it” despite Hilary Winston’s script being billed as providing “a contemporary spin on beauty, feminism, and identity.”

    The rights to Barbie were transferred to Warner Bros. in 2018 with Robbie attached to star. Gerwig came aboard in 2019 to co-write a new script with Noah Baumbach and direct the film.

    Barbie Ryan Gosling Ken
     Editor's Pick
    Barbie: Every Amazing Thing Ryan Gosling Has Said So Far About Playing Ken

    Barbie hits theaters on July 21st and co-stars Ryan Gosling as Ken. The movie also features Will Ferrell as Mattel’s CEO along with a star-studded cast playing other versions of Barbie (Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon) and Ken (Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adi). Revisit the latest trailer here.

    Advertisement

    The accompanying soundtrack is similarly stacked with appearances from Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, HAIM, and many more. Thus far, it’s been previewed with songs by Dua Lipa, Karol G, and PinkPantheress.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the legend of zelda movie universal nintendo illumination

The Legend of Zelda Being Adapted for the Big Screen: Report

June 8, 2023

Barbie Ryan Gosling Ken

Barbie: Every Amazing Thing Ryan Gosling Has Said So Far About Playing Ken

June 8, 2023

spider-man across the spiderverse lego scene 14-year-old animator

14-Year-Old Spider-Man Fan Animated a Scene in Across the Spider-Verse

June 8, 2023

jason isbell flowers of the killer moon robert de niro scorsese

Jason Isbell on Killers of the Flower Moon and Why Robert De Niro Thought He Was "Crazy"

June 8, 2023

Emma Stone in Poor Things (Searchlight)

Emma Stone Gets Brought Back to Life in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things Trailer: Watch

June 8, 2023

Platonic Rose Byrne Seth Rogen Interview

Why Rose Byrne Uses Her Real Accent with Seth Rogen in Apple TV+'s Platonic

June 7, 2023

spark parade brian j smith class of 09 a separation

Brian J. Smith on the Enduring Magic of A Separation: The Spark Parade

June 7, 2023

Daliland exclusive clip Salvador Dali Alice Cooper

Salvador Dalí and Alice Cooper Talk Holograms in New Movie Dalíland: Exclusive Clip

June 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Amy Schumer Dropped Out of Barbie Movie Because Original Script Wasn't "Feminist" Enough

Menu Shop Search Newsletter