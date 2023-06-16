Original Slipknot Vocalist to Perform Band’s Demo Album on Tour, Gets Thumbs Up from Corey Taylor

Original Slipknot vocalist Anders Colsefni is performing the masked metal band’s early album Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. from front to back on an upcoming tour. So, what does longtime Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor think? He’s very cool with it.

Colsefni fronted Slipknot from 1995 to 1997, but was replaced by Taylor before they signed to Roadrunner Records. Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat. was independently released as the band’s first album on Halloween 1996, but Slipknot would later refer to it as a demo. Even in this early release, it was easy to tell that Slipknot were crafting something very different and brutal that had the ability to catch on.

Earlier this week, Colsefni announced that he’s plotting a 12-date tour of Australia and New Zealand, where he plans to perform the record in full. According to Setlist.fm, Slipknot hasn’t played a song off the release since 1998. Even Taylor himself would love to see Colsefni perform the band’s early tunes.

Taylor took to Twitter, commenting, “Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know Anders Colsefni is going to crush them.”

Colsefni’s tour is set to begin on October 11th in Sydney. He’ll be joined on the bill by former Mushroomhead singer Waylon Reavis, who’ll be performing a set of that band’s classic tracks.

As for Slipknot, the band recently released a surprise six-song EP which contains previously unreleased tracks and remixes of the song “Adderall.” Slipknot also recently parted ways with longtime keyboardist Craig Jones. as they kicked off a European tour. They’ll be back in the States for festival dates in July (Rock Fest and Inkcarceration) and September (Blue Ridge Rock Festival). Tickets to Slipknot’s shows are available here for US gigs and here for international dates.

Anders Colsefni and Waylon Reavis 2023 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Sydney, AU @ Crowbar

10/12 – Adelaide, AU @ Enigma Bar

10/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Bendigo Hotel

10/14 – Brisbane, AU @ Mansfield Tavern

10/15 – Goldcoast, AU @ Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

10/16 – Toowoomba, AU @ Irish Club Hotel

10/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Neck Of The Woods

10/19 – Taranaki, NZ @ 8 Bar Pool And Darts

10/20 – Wellington, NZ @ Valhalla

10/21 – Christchurch, NZ @ The Embankment

10/22 – Queenstown, NZ @ Yonder

10/23 – Dunedin, NZ @ Dive